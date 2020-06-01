Modal isn't working

What do you mean as “regular page”? That section is inside of body, nothing else is over it.

It looks like this on my css file:

body { margin:0; background-color: #000; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; width: 100%; color: white; font-size: 24px; }

although there are a few more sections above the one with the modal, and a div for a background.

I tried commenting the rest of the code, to see if it was something there stopping it from working, but still nothing happened when i clicked the button/image.

I am a beginner, to be honest, probably there are a few better ways to do what I am doing with position: absolute (I have a couple of objects “floating” around on most divs)