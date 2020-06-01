Modal isn't working

Hello! I have been struggling with this modal for almost a week, trying different tutorials but nothing is helping me. I want to be able to click on an image and have a modal with a video show up. I don’t understand why it doesn’t open the modal when I click the image, and right now the modal isn’t even showing up when I disable the display: none; on the modal’s main div.

However, when I insert my code on codepen it kind of works.

relevant part of the code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html > <head> <title>Document</title> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <style> #filme { width: 80%; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; margin-top: 324px; } .not10 { transform: translate(24px, -316px); } .bol6 { transform: translate(-424px, 86px); position: absolute; } .bol7 { transform: translate(-486px, 412px); position: absolute; } .bol8 { transform: translate(368px, 546px); position: absolute; } .not11 { transform: translate(464px, 298px); position: absolute; } #exFilme { width: 100%; display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; /* margin-top: 400px; */ } #XFilme { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center } .esconderX { font-size: 288px; font-weight: 700; color: var(--roxo); z-index: -1; position: absolute; transform: translate(568px, -148px); } #button { width: 648px; height: 342px; /*background-image: url(imagens/8emeio.png); background-size: cover; */ cursor: pointer; } #text3 { width: 348px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; } #tit1 { margin-bottom: 0px; } .titulo { font-size: 50px; } .bg-modal { width: 100%; height: 100%; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7); position: absolute; /* top: 0; */ display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; display: none; } .modal-content { /* width: 50%; */ height: 80%; background-color: white; border-radius: 4px; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; padding: 36px; box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; } .close { position: absolute; top: 6px; right: 12px; font-size: 28px; font-weight: 700; color: var(--roxo); cursor: pointer; } .video { height: 100%; } </style> <script> document.getElementById('button').addEventListener('click', function() { document.querySelector('.bg-modal').style.display = 'flex'; }); document.querySelector('.close').addEventListener('click',function(){ document.querySelector('.bg-modal').style.display = 'none'; }); </script> </head> <body> <section id="filme"> <img src="imagens/not9.png" class="not10"> <img src="imagens/bolas6.png" class="bol6"> <div id="exFilme"> <div id="XFilme"> <div class="esconderX"><p>X</p></div> <a id="button" class="button"> <img width="648px" src="imagens/8emeio.png"> </a> </div> <div id="text3"> <p id="tit1" class="titulo">Excerto do filme</p> <p>Pequena introdução ...</p> </div> </div> <img src="imagens/not10.png" class="not11"> <img src="imagens/bolas7.png" class="bol7"> <img src="imagens/bolas8.png" class="bol8"> <div class="bg-modal"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="close">X</div> <video class="video"> <source src="videos/excertofilme.mp4" > <source src="videos/excertofilme_1.ogv" > </video> </div> </div> </section> </body> </html>

codepen link

I truly don’t get what is happening, specially since I am quite new to javascript, it would be awesome if you could help me!

Thank you!