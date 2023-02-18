Modal control the width

javascript7: javascript7: One last thing I can think of… If I don’t want to allow the option of downloading the video,

Users have to download the video to view it so no there’s not a lot you can do unless you don’t want them to see it in the first place.

You can disable right click but then you can still get the video from the browser controls and disabling right click is a sure fire way to annoy your visitors.

There are method to stream the video in chunks but that’s out of my scope. In the end a browser has to download all the assets required so they will always be available if you know where to look. If you don’t want users to download your videos then don’t upload them.