Mod_expires ExpiresByType file types

Gandalf: Gandalf: Are all these directives needed? If not, how do I know which one(s) to use?

Presumably you only need them for file types that actually exist on the site. Do you use all those types of icon?

Gandalf: Gandalf: And I’m not sure favicons can be webp files can they?

I’ve not tried with WebP, but I would think it possible. I can use PNG and SVG for favicons, they don’t have it be ICO files.

In the context of icons, being so small I’m not sure how significant saving you would get with WebP. In the past I always favoured PNG for graphical style images like icons, as their compression lends itself well to that type of image. But now I use SVG for that kind of thing and the files are tiny.

WebP is worth looking at for more photo type images, particularly any with alpha, as PNG are usually quite inefficient with photo images and Jpegs don’t support alpha.