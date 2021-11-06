Mod_expires ExpiresByType file types

I am puzzled by the number of directives used for each type of file when using mod_expires. For example, for icon files there appear to be 6 directives:

ExpiresByType image/ico "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType image/icon "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType text/ico "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType image/x-ico "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType image/x-icon "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType application/ico "access plus 1 month"

Are all these directives needed? If not, how do I know which one(s) to use?