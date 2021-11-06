Mod_expires ExpiresByType file types

I am puzzled by the number of directives used for each type of file when using mod_expires. For example, for icon files there appear to be 6 directives:

ExpiresByType image/ico                           "access plus 1 month"
ExpiresByType image/icon                          "access plus 1 month"
ExpiresByType text/ico                            "access plus 1 month"
ExpiresByType image/x-ico                         "access plus 1 month"
ExpiresByType image/x-icon                        "access plus 1 month"
ExpiresByType application/ico                     "access plus 1 month"

Are all these directives needed? If not, how do I know which one(s) to use?

Have you considered converting all the file types to WebP format? I recently converted all image files on a site and the savings were appreciable. The following single declaration could then be used:

AddType image/webp .webp

I used ImageMagick to convert all the images into a new folder and it only took seconds.

That doesn’t really answer the question, John. I gave icons as an example. There are other file types (eg fonts) that seem to require multiple directives, too.

But to answer your question, yes I have thought of using webp images but they only have partial support in Safari, so it’s not worth it for me for now.

And I’m not sure favicons can be webp files can they?

