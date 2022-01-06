Mobile UX Design and All the Ways It Could Go Wrong

Originally published at: http://www.sitepoint.com/mobile-ux-design-ways-go-wrong/

It would seem like a win as an app maker to have a large number of downloads — and to some extent it is — but that sense of victory and accomplishment slowly diminishes once you realize the downloads are not being converted into active users.

That initial excitement disappears when you realize there is not much value to an app lying dormant.

The good news is this is avoidable. There are multiple approaches to creating an app that appeals to users and keeps them coming back, but it is necessary to determine what it is specifically that makes an app stand out in such a competitive market.

Surely solid development plays a role, but finding a well-developed app is not exactly difficult.

So, what is it then?

If you test out enough top apps, you will begin to decipher a pattern among them: fantastic user experience (UX) design. The best apps go beyond basic appeal and transport users into a preternatural state of clairvoyance. A state where each tap is intuitive and never requires a second guess.

There are a lot of factors that go into excellent mobile UX design and an equal amount of ways it could go wrong.

We will take a look at some of these factors and help you avoid all of the common errant UX pitfalls, most notably failure to retain users and obtain conversions, so you– and more importantly, your users – can get the most out of your app and maintain engagement.

Mistake #1: Skipping the Test

You know your app – well. You conceived of it, designed it, developed it, launched it, and marketed it. You innately understand its purpose and precisely how to operate it… but that is just you.

What happens when others attempt to use your app and it is not as obvious?

One of the easiest – and most damaging – mistakes an app creator can make is not having others, be they family, friends, or a test group, test your app first. They have a resource you can never have again — new eyes.

Have them share their thoughts throughout the initial interaction to get an idea of what works and what they are thinking. This is a valuable lesson in learning how to optimize for your users rather than yourself.

When you are ready to test your app, take into account three key elements: network environment, device targets, and testing types (functional, performance, security, and compliance.) For more information on app testing, you can learn here.

Mistake #2: Assuming a User Knows How to Navigate Your App

It is best to begin at the onboarding experience, where users will form their first impression of the app. Because first impressions mean so much in a competitive market like that of the app world, it is crucial you optimize UX for the initial encounter.

You cannot just assume that a user knows how your app works and therefore must provide some guidelines and tutorials for the introductory session. The onboarding process is important for retaining your users, and if it does not work well it is likely users will quit your app and not return to it.

Inline hinting is traditionally used for someone new to an app. Whenever a user reaches a new point of exploration, some text appears inline explaining what is happening or what action needs to take place in order to advance. It is discreet enough to not interrupt the session, but prominent enough to help out when necessary.

Also popular are tutorials in which a screen overlay appears over the app, guiding you either throughout each step or with a quick account of what takes place at each juncture.