Mobile Responsive Pagination Samples Sought!

Folks,

Can you help me fix this code ?

I need to add the html missing tags in the appropriate places.

I have never dealt with jQuery before. And so, you can see from the link, I need to create 2 files. Html and Css.

I prefered one file and so just added the css code inside the tags. Did I do ok ?

Anyway, these style tags, do they come in the html header tags or body tags ?

<html> <style> .demo{ background-color: #d63031; } .pagination-outer{ text-align: center; } .pagination{ background: linear-gradient(to right,transparent,#fff,#fff,transparent); font-family: 'Rubik', sans-serif; padding: 0 30px; display: inline-flex; position: relative; } .pagination li a.page-link{ color: #d63031; background-color: transparent; font-size: 22px; line-height: 40px; height: 50px; width: 40px; border: none; border-radius: 0; overflow: hidden; position: relative; transition: all 0.4s ease 0s; } .pagination li.active a.page-link, .pagination li a.page-link:hover, .pagination li.active a.page-link:hover{ color: #fff; background-color: transparent; text-shadow: 0 0 10px #000; box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0,0,0,0.5); } .pagination li a.page-link:before, .pagination li a.page-link:after{ content: ''; background-color: #d63031; height: 100%; width: 100%; position: absolute; left: -100%; top: 100%; z-index: -1; -webkit-clip-path: polygon(0 0, 0% 100%, 100% 100%); clip-path: polygon(0 0, 0% 100%, 100% 100%); transition:all 0.3s ease 0s; } .pagination li a.page-link:after{ background-color: #ed4040; left: 100%; top: -100%; -webkit-clip-path: polygon(100% 0, 0 0, 100% 100%); clip-path: polygon(100% 0, 0 0, 100% 100%); } .pagination li a.page-link:hover:before, .pagination li.active a.page-link:before, .pagination li a.page-link:hover:after, .pagination li.active a.page-link:after{ left: 0; top: 0; } @media only screen and (max-width: 480px){ .pagination{ display: block; } .pagination li{ margin-bottom: 10px; display: inline-block; </style> <div class="demo"> <nav class="pagination-outer" aria-label="Page navigation"> <ul class="pagination"> <li class="page-item"> <a href="#" class="page-link" aria-label="Previous"> <span aria-hidden="true">«</span> </a> </li> <li class="page-item"><a class="page-link" href="#">1</a></li> <li class="page-item"><a class="page-link" href="#">2</a></li> <li class="page-item active"><a class="page-link" href="#">3</a></li> <li class="page-item"><a class="page-link" href="#">4</a></li> <li class="page-item"><a class="page-link" href="#">5</a></li> <li class="page-item"> <a href="#" class="page-link" aria-label="Next"> <span aria-hidden="true">»</span> </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </html>

It is looking funny on my Fire Fox. Different too what I see in the youtube clip. Why is that ? I saved file with .php extension as I would need to add php codes to complate the Pagination Page. IUs the file extension causing the issue where it looks weird and different to the look on the youtube vid ?

Original code here:

http://bestjquery.com/tutorial/pagination/demo31/