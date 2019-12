Hi Unfortunately I don’t have enough time to do this properly and it would be much easier in bootstrap4 (or no bootstrap at all :)).

Here’s a rough start but the mid screen needs some extra work. From your drawing it looks like you need some extra function built into the small screen menu and that will require custom js as the standard dropdown just drops down and doesn’t go backward and forward as such.

You may be better off looking for a ready made menu that’s close to what you want as there are many around on bootply and similar.

Sorry I couldn’t spend more time on this but away on holiday at the moment