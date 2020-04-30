Mobile-Only CSS Fix On Social Icons

Hi,

They are aligning vertically because you have a small column class added (.vc_col-xs-2) which makes the width only 16.666% wide and so there is no horizontal space available.

Specifically here.

<div class="wpb_column vc_column_container vc_col-sm-6 vc_col-xs-2">

You could remove that class (vc_col-xs-2) and then the icons will stay horizontal. You may also want to add your own class so you can centre the icons more easily and add a bit of space above them.

I didn’t see any unique classes on those parent elements so I would be loathe to throw css at the existing classes as I assume they are in global use.