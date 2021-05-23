Mobile navigation

ladans37: ladans37: Ok so I had it put here

<header class="header"> <h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1> <p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p> </header> <!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar --> <button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button> <nav class="nav"> <ol> <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li> <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li> <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li> <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li> </ol> <button class="close-menu">Close menu</button> </nav> <div class="swrapper"> <div class="search"> <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search"> <input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍"> </div> </div> <!-- original columns would go here -->

/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/ /* hamburger menu */ .toggle, .toggle:hover { display: block; position: relative; left: -20px; z-index: 2; margin: auto; background: transparent; padding: 0; cursor: pointer; outline: none; width: 30px; height: 21px; border: none; border-top: 3px solid #aaa; border-bottom: 3px solid #aaa; text-decoration: none; color: #aaa; outline: 0; text-shadow: none; } .toggle:hover span, .toggle:focus span { border-bottom: 1px solid silver; } .toggle:before, .toggle:after { content: ""; display: block; width: 30px; height: 3px; top: 6px; left: 0; background: #aaa; position: absolute; } .toggle, .toggle:before, .toggle:after { transition: all 0.3s ease; transform: rotate(0deg); } .open .toggle { border-color: transparent; } .open .toggle:before { transform: rotate(45deg); } .open .toggle:after { transform: rotate(-45deg); } .toggle span { position: absolute; left: 40px; top: -2px; line-height: 1; } /* search input */ .swrapper { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f); max-width: 790px; margin: auto; padding: 5px 10px; position: -webkit-sticky; position: sticky; top: 0; z-index: 9999; display: block; } .search { display: flex; } .search input[type="text"] { background: #fff; padding: 1px 5px; border: 1px solid #999fcf; height: 35px; border-right: none; border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px; color: #aaa; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; box-shadow: inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777; outline: none; flex: 1 0 0; } .search input[type="text"]:focus { color: #000; background: #ddd; caret-color: #000; outline: none; } .search input[type="submit"] { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000); border: 1px solid #666; width: 40px; height: 35px; position: relative; z-index: 4; font-size: 1.313em; padding: 0 10px 0 5px; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent; border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0; } .search input[type="submit"]:hover { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta); } .close-menu, #toggle { display: none; } /* mobile nav styling goes here*/ /* over-ride original nav styles to get new layout */ @media screen and (max-width: 768px) { #toggle { display: block; } .swrapper { position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; max-width: 320px; width: 100%; background: transparent; } .swrapper .search input { height: 25px; } button.close-menu { display: table; position: fixed; bottom: 10px; left: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; top: auto; width: auto; max-width: 320px; text-align: center; color: #fff; border-bottom: 1px solid transparent; } button.close-menu:hover, button.close-menu:focus { border-bottom: 1px solid silver; } .nav { position: fixed; z-index: 9999; left: 0; top: 0; max-width: 320px; width: 100%; padding: 45px 10px 45px; bottom: 0; overflow: auto; background: #662200; border-right: 1px solid #fff; } .swrapper, .nav { transform: translateX(-100%); transition: 1s ease; } .open .swrapper, .open .nav { transform: translateX(0); transition: 1s ease; } .nav a, .nav li, .nav ol { display: block; background: transparent; text-align: left; } .nav li { line-height: 1.5; } }

