Mobile navigation

Neither have I unless I can see your example.
I’ll try to put it up later on so we can look at it. I know as far as putting the css elements in the media query, which I done. Putting in the HTML was tricky, tho I think it shouldn’t have been. Must have done something wrong along the way.
My codepen was using your html. The only difference was I pulled the nav html out of the header div and put it after the header closing div and then moved the search bar code next to it.
It shouldn’t have been that tricky.
I understand. I’ll look at it again.
Yes, I think I see my trouble now. Rushed it, and put it in the
<header> and not after
</header>
Shouldn’t it be :
<div class="mywrapper">
<header class="header">
<h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1>
<p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p>
</header>
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍︎">
</div>
</div>
<div class="columns">
<div class="column sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s7"></div>
? There were two
<nav class="nav">, so I removed the first, and put in the one after the
</header> like you said. Now I see two rows text, one saying Menu, the other Close menu.
No there weren’t. There was only one.
Refer to my codepen:
What did you do with the css for those items? Those items are hidden by default with this rule.
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
Refer to the codepen it’s all in there.
Hi @PaulOB . Yes only one on your CodePen. I meant 2 on my live site where I thought the mistake came from. Nothing wrong with yours, it’s fine.
What did you do with the css for those items? Those items are hidden by default with this rule.
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
Ok I will look through it again.
The CSS for those items are untouched, left them as you had it. They’re in the media query.
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/
/* hamburger menu */
.toggle,
.toggle:hover {
display: block;
position: relative;
left: -20px;
z-index: 2;
margin: auto;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
width: 30px;
height: 21px;
border: none;
border-top: 3px solid #aaa;
border-bottom: 3px solid #aaa;
text-decoration: none;
color: #aaa;
outline: 0;
text-shadow: none;
}
.toggle:hover span,
.toggle:focus span {
border-bottom: 2px solid white;
}
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
content: "";
display: block;
width: 30px;
height: 3px;
top: 6px;
left: 0;
background: #aaa;
position: absolute;
}
.toggle,
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
.open .toggle {
border-color: transparent;
}
.open .toggle:before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.open .toggle:after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
.toggle span {
position: absolute;
left: 40px;
top: -2px;
line-height: 1;
}
/* search input */
.swrapper {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
max-width: 790px;
margin: auto;
padding: 5px 10px;
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
z-index: 9999;
display: block;
}
.search {
display: flex;
background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#8000ff), to(#5500aa),color-stop(0.4, #220000));
border-radius: 0.938em;
}
.search:hover {
display: flex;
background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#ba72ba), to(#2200ff),color-stop(0.4, #7a2312));
}
.search input[type="text"] {
background: #fff;
padding: 1px 5px;
border: 1px solid #999fcf;
height: 35px;
border-right: none;
border-radius: 0.938em 0 0 0.938em;
color: #aaa;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777;
outline: none;
flex: 1 0 0;
}
.search input[type="text"]:focus {
color: #000;
background: #ddd;
caret-color: #000;
outline: none;
}
.search input[value="🔍︎"] {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000);
background-clip:text;
-webkit-background-clip: text;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
color:transparent;
}
.search input[type="submit"] {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
background-clip: text;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
color:transparent;
border: 0px solid #000;
width: 40px;
height: 35px;
position: relative;
z-index: 4;
font-size: 1em;
padding: 0 0.4em 0 0.313em;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0;
}
.search input[type="submit"]:hover {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta);
}
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
Ok so I had it put here
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
</nav>
</header>
<div class="columns">
<div class="column sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s7"></div>
After
</header> without touching that first
<nav class="nav">
What it looks like on page resize
It’s all there in the css, so looks like I just need to add the button HTML to the menu.
No you should put the nav where I told you along with the other html for the search and the buttons.
<header class="header">
<h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1>
<p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p>
</header>
<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍">
</div>
</div>
<!-- original columns would go here -->
Then you need all this CSS extra and the old css for the search bar removed.
/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/
/* hamburger menu */
.toggle,
.toggle:hover {
display: block;
position: relative;
left: -20px;
z-index: 2;
margin: auto;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
width: 30px;
height: 21px;
border: none;
border-top: 3px solid #aaa;
border-bottom: 3px solid #aaa;
text-decoration: none;
color: #aaa;
outline: 0;
text-shadow: none;
}
.toggle:hover span,
.toggle:focus span {
border-bottom: 1px solid silver;
}
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
content: "";
display: block;
width: 30px;
height: 3px;
top: 6px;
left: 0;
background: #aaa;
position: absolute;
}
.toggle,
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
.open .toggle {
border-color: transparent;
}
.open .toggle:before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.open .toggle:after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
.toggle span {
position: absolute;
left: 40px;
top: -2px;
line-height: 1;
}
/* search input */
.swrapper {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
max-width: 790px;
margin: auto;
padding: 5px 10px;
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
z-index: 9999;
display: block;
}
.search {
display: flex;
}
.search input[type="text"] {
background: #fff;
padding: 1px 5px;
border: 1px solid #999fcf;
height: 35px;
border-right: none;
border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
color: #aaa;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777;
outline: none;
flex: 1 0 0;
}
.search input[type="text"]:focus {
color: #000;
background: #ddd;
caret-color: #000;
outline: none;
}
.search input[type="submit"] {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
border: 1px solid #666;
width: 40px;
height: 35px;
position: relative;
z-index: 4;
font-size: 1.313em;
padding: 0 10px 0 5px;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0;
}
.search input[type="submit"]:hover {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta);
}
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
/* mobile nav styling goes here*/
/* over-ride original nav styles to get new layout */
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
#toggle {
display: block;
}
.swrapper {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
max-width: 320px;
width: 100%;
background: transparent;
}
.swrapper .search input {
height: 25px;
}
button.close-menu {
display: table;
position: fixed;
bottom: 10px;
left: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
top: auto;
width: auto;
max-width: 320px;
text-align: center;
color: #fff;
border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
}
button.close-menu:hover,
button.close-menu:focus {
border-bottom: 1px solid silver;
}
.nav {
position: fixed;
z-index: 9999;
left: 0;
top: 0;
max-width: 320px;
width: 100%;
padding: 45px 10px 45px;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
background: #662200;
border-right: 1px solid #fff;
}
.swrapper,
.nav {
transform: translateX(-100%);
transition: 1s ease;
}
.open .swrapper,
.open .nav {
transform: translateX(0);
transition: 1s ease;
}
.nav a,
.nav li,
.nav ol {
display: block;
background: transparent;
text-align: left;
}
.nav li {
line-height: 1.5;
}
}
It’s all clearly marked up,
@PaulOB ok, right. Makes sense. So all of these changes, are in addition to my desktop nav menu which should still be in place? So I should have this
That shows on desktop only, while having this
Shown on mobile. At least that’s how I’m making sense of it.
and the old css for the search bar removed.
Where is that old css? Do you mean the old css for mobile search bar, or desktop?
Ok almost getting it sorted, so looking like this
Desktop still remains an issue…
Both screen shots are from desktop.
There is no addition of a menu. It’s the same menu but moved to a new location in the html. There is only one menu that looks different depending on device size.
Why is the Menu text and close menu text visible on desktop. Where is the CSS for it that I have given you?
You’re referring to this
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
if I’m not mistaking, and I did have that.
The old CSS that you had for your searchbar that was in the middle of your code. I removed it from my codepen (look and you will see its not there) and moved it all together at the end under the bit that says
/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/
Then why are they showing in desktop when they should be hidden?
No idea. It’s display is hidden, as it was set to. I didn’t change anything there.