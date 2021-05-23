Mobile navigation

@PaulOB thank you. Looks great.
Is it possible to change the hamburger icon to the one I had, which was this
⪢?
What is that ?
No one will know what it is?
You can change the hamburger to whatever you want it to look like. Just adjust the css for #toggle. However if you change it just to that half arrow then I guess no one will ever click it as they won’t know what it’s for unless you keep the menu text in place.
Also note that
⪢ is far too small for someone to hit with their thumb or fingers and a menu should be the most accessible thing on the page otherwise all bets are off. You would need to ensure that the target area is wide enough for touch which can be achieved by ensuring there is some padding around the arrow.
@PaulOB so that would be in place of the hamburger / X icon.
Yeah, good point. Maybe I should just leave it as is then.
Also note that
Could make it larger w some padding. Or if larger, just without as it would be big enough to use with thumbs, other fingers.
The icon can remain small but the ‘hit area’ can be larger by using padding around the icon.
Yes just place your icon inside the button called #toggle and remove the relevant styling from it. You won’t need the :before and :after rules but of course you lose the hamburger animation from hamburger to close.
Remember a hamburger is now the standard icon for opening menus and used everywhere. Substitute the icon at your own risk.
@PaulOB where you have the repeating text going down the page, is that for the mobile view also?
That is to show you how the sticky search bar works on desktop as it will stick to the top of the screen. On mobile the search bar is at the top of the navigation screen instead.
Ok thought that was part of the mobile.
No it was just to show the sticky search bar effect because you wouldn’t have noticed it otherwise as it only sticks to the top when you scroll. You can of course delete that text and replace it with your actual content.
Ok I seem to be getting carried away by the new nav mobile menu. I am seeing this when putting it on my live page
I can see it on page resize though, which is great. But I really don’t need this 2nd horizontal menu.
Why have you got 2 menus?
Yes I noticed that it’s been pulled out. No idea why I got two now.
Neither have I unless I can see your example.
I’ll try to put it up later on so we can look at it. I know as far as putting the css elements in the media query, which I done. Putting in the HTML was tricky, tho I think it shouldn’t have been. Must have done something wrong along the way.
My codepen was using your html. The only difference was I pulled the nav html out of the header div and put it after the header closing div and then moved the search bar code next to it.
It shouldn’t have been that tricky.
I understand. I’ll look at it again.
Yes, I think I see my trouble now. Rushed it, and put it in the
<header> and not after
</header>
Shouldn’t it be :
<div class="mywrapper">
<header class="header">
<h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1>
<p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p>
</header>
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍︎">
</div>
</div>
<div class="columns">
<div class="column sidebar1">
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound s7"></div>
? There were two
<nav class="nav">, so I removed the first, and put in the one after the
</header> like you said. Now I see two rows text, one saying Menu, the other Close menu.
No there weren’t. There was only one.
Refer to my codepen:
What did you do with the css for those items?
Refer to the codepen its all in there.