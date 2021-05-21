Mobile navigation

ladans37: ladans37: Do you mean float:right . I’ve tried text-align:right , but it didn’t change.

You still seem to be having a problem with the basics of CSS. float will position the <button> , and text-align will position the text within the button. You really need to stop playing about with animations and fancy effects for a while and spend some time learning the basics of layout, rather than continually guessing at how things work.

This is not the first time I or others have advised you to do this. There are plenty of resources around, such as https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics