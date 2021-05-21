Mobile navigation

@John_Betong ok thanks, I’d appreciate that. I didn’t apply goldenrod to both. I just applied it to the arrow only.
With reference to Post: 40
Here we go:
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/ladans37/index-001.php
Edit:
The basic idea is to:
1 start with an outline
2. create and position containing elements
3. put text, etc inside the elements
4. remove background colours, borders, etc when complete.
You still seem to be having a problem with the basics of CSS.
float will position the
<button>, and
text-align will position the text within the button. You really need to stop playing about with animations and fancy effects for a while and spend some time learning the basics of layout, rather than continually guessing at how things work.
This is not the first time I or others have advised you to do this. There are plenty of resources around, such as https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics
I don’t have a problem with that. I know what each of them do. I’m just trying to find out why when I move just the arrow, the whole element moves. I’ve tried text-align, and it didn’t work out.
@John_Betong so what do I do with that link?
Use the link to open the web page, view the source and make a note of the CSS and HTML script.
@John_Betong ok cool, so I see here, you’re using
text-align more than once. I didn’t know you could do that.
#btn {
/*
background:black;
border:none;
padding: 0em 17em;
line-height: 1.61em;
cursor: pointer;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
text-align: center;
text-align: left;
text-align: right;
display: inline-block;
width: 4.2em; height: 1.5em;
font-size: 1.5em;
line-height: 1.88em;
background-color: snow; color: goldenrod;
*/
}
Look again and notice absolutely nothing is being used because every statement is between /* … */
They are only there to be copied and pasted and to observe their effect.
Yes noticed the comment outs. Ok so I’ll put that in with those.
And now I get this
#btn {
/*
background:black;
border:none;
padding: 0em 17em;
line-height: 1.61em;
cursor: pointer;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
text-align: center;
text-align: left;
text-align: right;
display: inline-block;
width: 4.2em; height: 1.5em;
font-size: 1.5em;
line-height: 1.88em;
background-color: snow; color: goldenrod;
*/
}
Played with it some, and eliminated some properties
#btn {
background-color: snow;
color: black;
border:none;
display: inline-block;
text-align:center;
width: 3em;
height: 3em;
}
Is there anything else I should do with the CSS you shared?
The CSS was mostly from your original script and only included to show that nothing was required in order to produce the wire frame similar to Post #40.
The wire frame on the web page was to be adjusted to meet your requirements, tested after each modification to ensure the script remained responsive and only then was formatted content to be added.
I would suggest deleting all your script and starting again with only the wire frame then gradually add the required content. After the content is responsive then to add fonts, colors, shading, etc.
I’ll see what I can do. Found a tutorial actually that looked helpful.
Ok I decided to give it another try. So I added this :
#btn::after {
position: absolute;
right: -27px;
top: 3px;
text-align:center;
content: '⪢';
color: #fff;
font-size:1.5em;
font-weight: bold;
transform: translateX(0);
transition: all 0.4s;
}
But now, getting this all on my blog seems difficult, as it does not look good. Tried it earlier today before making this change for the button. Everything was fine, except the button wasn’t showing up, and the nav itself was misaligned a little bit.
This is what i see on your live site.
The search menu looks really odd and I don’t see a nav anywhere apart from the usual one.
Remember when we talked about magic numbers (in almost every thread)? Then explain what this is doing.
bottom: 565px;
As seen here:
.swrapper {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
width: 100%;
height: 35px;
position: fixed;
bottom: 565px;
left: 0px;
z-index: 15000;
border: none;
display: flex;
}
That’s of no use to anyone and devices or windows less that 565px tall get nothing as the element will be out the top of the viewport. Use logical numbers that make sense.
Also the menu just sits on content and obscures it. It should probably be a position:sticky element rather than fixed and then only gets sticky when the page scrolls.
@PaulOB I have changed from that and want to go with this instead :
But when trying to put it on my blog yesterday, it didn’t go well. Here’s the CodePen
Remember when we talked about magic numbers (in almost every thread)?
Yes I do remember. But like I said in my message to you, it is hard to keep everything in mind while going through all this. So much to remember, difficult to keep track of it all.
Which is exactly why you were strongly encouraged to start over and use correct techniques from the beginning.
You would benefit greatly by completing a beginners course in HTML and CSS. Trust me, you’re not too advanced for it.
I guess it’s impossible to do it all without courses. But I’ve gotten far without, with help of course. I’m just interested in knowing how to build these, such as the side menu. I mean, I find it fascinating when I watch tutorials on it on YouTube, and see it elsewhere.