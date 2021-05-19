Mobile navigation

#37

Here where I marked the x . That’s where I want it.

#38

So again, why are you using those rules? If you want something on the right, why not align it right?

#39

Do you mean float:right. I’ve tried text-align:right, but it didn’t change.

#40

I want it like in this example, where it’s outside the side menu

image
image485×918 80 KB

#41

When trying to position items, temporarily set the parent div to an easily recognisable background-colour. I use snow, Aqua, lime or red because they are easy to type. The problematic item should then be seen and how it it positioned within the enclosed parent.

#42

@John_Betong so goldenrod would be a difficult one?

#43

Is “goldenrod” a background-color?

Try changing the button background-color.

Edit:

The color should be applied to the button’s parent.

#44

@John_Betong yes it is a background color, as far as I know, listed in the HTML colors. I already tried changing the button background color.

#45

“Goldenrod” is a color which can be applied to either but not both background-color and foreground color. The former can just use background : goldenrod; and the latter color: goldenrod;

I will try later, when I’m on the desktop to explain how I would position the button contents.

#46

@John_Betong ok thanks, I’d appreciate that. I didn’t apply goldenrod to both. I just applied it to the arrow only.

#47

With reference to Post: 40

Here we go:

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/ladans37/index-001.php

Edit:

The basic idea is to:

1 start with an outline
2. create and position containing elements
3. put text, etc inside the elements
4. remove background colours, borders, etc when complete.

#48

You still seem to be having a problem with the basics of CSS. float will position the <button>, and text-align will position the text within the button. You really need to stop playing about with animations and fancy effects for a while and spend some time learning the basics of layout, rather than continually guessing at how things work.

This is not the first time I or others have advised you to do this. There are plenty of resources around, such as https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics

#49

I don’t have a problem with that. I know what each of them do. I’m just trying to find out why when I move just the arrow, the whole element moves. I’ve tried text-align, and it didn’t work out.

#50

@John_Betong so what do I do with that link?

#51

Use the link to open the web page, view the source and make a note of the CSS and HTML script.

#52

@John_Betong ok cool, so I see here, you’re using text-align more than once. I didn’t know you could do that.

#btn {
	/*
    background:black; 
    border:none;
    padding: 0em 17em; 
    line-height: 1.61em;
    cursor: pointer;
    filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
    text-align: center; 
    text-align: left; 
    text-align: right; 
    display: inline-block; 
    width: 4.2em; height: 1.5em;
    font-size: 1.5em; 
    line-height: 1.88em;
    background-color: snow; color: goldenrod; 
    */
}
#53

Look again and notice absolutely nothing is being used because every statement is between /* … */

They are only there to be copied and pasted and to observe their effect.

#54

Yes noticed the comment outs. Ok so I’ll put that in with those.

#55

And now I get this

image
image608×799 13.3 KB 

  #btn { 
    /*
    background:black; 
    border:none;
    padding: 0em 17em; 
    line-height: 1.61em;
    cursor: pointer;
    filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
    text-align: center; 
    text-align: left; 
    text-align: right; 
    display: inline-block; 
    width: 4.2em; height: 1.5em;
    font-size: 1.5em; 
    line-height: 1.88em;
    background-color: snow; color: goldenrod; 
    */
}
#56

Played with it some, and eliminated some properties

#btn {
    background-color: snow; 
    color: black; 
    border:none;
    display: inline-block;
    text-align:center;
    width: 3em; 
    height: 3em;
}