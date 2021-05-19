Mobile navigation

This is what I get with the padding/text alignment approach :
At no point did I say the button should not be inside the div. I said it was not valid to have a div inside the button.
Then I would suspect that you have done something wrong. Without seeing the code you used, I can’t comment further.
I’m sorry. I misunderstood that. Ok here is the code.
#btn {
display:block;
background:black;
cursor:pointer;
border:none;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
font-size:1.5em;
color:goldenrod;
text-align:center;
padding:0em 17em;
line-height: 1.61em;
}
And what are you expecting that code to do that it does not? How and where should your button appear?
@TechnoBear so I want the button where it is as it shows in the screen shot I shared earlier. Code should open/close the side menu. That it does, but now I have this long bar like you saw in that screen shot. I think that happened when you said to remove the positioning styles, and go with the padding and text alignment. I tried both these separately also, but it did not give me good results.
You want the arrow on the left, as in the screenshot in post 31? If that’s the case, why have you aligned the text
center and added 17 em of padding? What effect did you expect those rules to have?
So again, why are you using those rules? If you want something on the right, why not align it right?
Do you mean
float:right. I’ve tried
text-align:right, but it didn’t change.
When trying to position items, temporarily set the parent div to an easily recognisable background-colour. I use snow, Aqua, lime or red because they are easy to type. The problematic item should then be seen and how it it positioned within the enclosed parent.
@John_Betong so goldenrod would be a difficult one?
Is “goldenrod” a background-color?
Try changing the button background-color.
Edit:
The color should be applied to the button’s parent.
@John_Betong yes it is a background color, as far as I know, listed in the HTML colors. I already tried changing the button background color.
“Goldenrod” is a color which can be applied to either but not both background-color and foreground color. The former can just use background : goldenrod; and the latter color: goldenrod;
I will try later, when I’m on the desktop to explain how I would position the button contents.
@John_Betong ok thanks, I’d appreciate that. I didn’t apply goldenrod to both. I just applied it to the arrow only.
With reference to Post: 40
Here we go:
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/ladans37/index-001.php
Edit:
The basic idea is to:
1 start with an outline
2. create and position containing elements
3. put text, etc inside the elements
4. remove background colours, borders, etc when complete.
You still seem to be having a problem with the basics of CSS.
float will position the
<button>, and
text-align will position the text within the button. You really need to stop playing about with animations and fancy effects for a while and spend some time learning the basics of layout, rather than continually guessing at how things work.
This is not the first time I or others have advised you to do this. There are plenty of resources around, such as https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics
I don’t have a problem with that. I know what each of them do. I’m just trying to find out why when I move just the arrow, the whole element moves. I’ve tried text-align, and it didn’t work out.
@John_Betong so what do I do with that link?