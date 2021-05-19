Mobile navigation

ladans37: ladans37: And should I move the <button> elsewhere, since you said it should not be inside the <div> ?

At no point did I say the button should not be inside the div. I said it was not valid to have a div inside the button.

ladans37: ladans37: Ok I tried both padding and text alignment. Neither worked out.

Then I would suspect that you have done something wrong. Without seeing the code you used, I can’t comment further.