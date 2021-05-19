Mobile navigation

So this is what I saw yesterday when I validated, and just now. Seems to relate to the page source and not what I have on CodePen.
You can remove the rules you have for trying to position the arrow on the button.
So, can I do this then?
<button id="btn" type="button"><span>⪢</span></button>
I can then position the span, as the button’s in that. If I just position
<button>, it will move the whole thing, and not only the arrow. I just want to move the arrow.
It is valid to use a
<span> if you actually need one, but a more normal approach (and one less likely to break at different screen resolutions and font sizes) would be to use padding or text alignment to set the text in the correct position.
When I run your code, with my adjustment, I see this at smaller screen sizes:
Ok I tried both padding and text alignment. Neither worked out. Anything else? And should I move the
<button> elsewhere, since you said it should not be inside the
<div>? I don’t know what to do here, trying different things.
At no point did I say the button should not be inside the div. I said it was not valid to have a div inside the button.
Then I would suspect that you have done something wrong. Without seeing the code you used, I can’t comment further.
I’m sorry. I misunderstood that. Ok here is the code.
#btn {
display:block;
background:black;
cursor:pointer;
border:none;
filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
font-size:1.5em;
color:goldenrod;
text-align:center;
padding:0em 17em;
line-height: 1.61em;
}
And what are you expecting that code to do that it does not? How and where should your button appear?
@TechnoBear so I want the button where it is as it shows in the screen shot I shared earlier. Code should open/close the side menu. That it does, but now I have this long bar like you saw in that screen shot. I think that happened when you said to remove the positioning styles, and go with the padding and text alignment. I tried both these separately also, but it did not give me good results.
You want the arrow on the left, as in the screenshot in post 31? If that’s the case, why have you aligned the text
center and added 17 em of padding? What effect did you expect those rules to have?
So again, why are you using those rules? If you want something on the right, why not align it right?
Do you mean
float:right. I’ve tried
text-align:right, but it didn’t change.
When trying to position items, temporarily set the parent div to an easily recognisable background-colour. I use snow, Aqua, lime or red because they are easy to type. The problematic item should then be seen and how it it positioned within the enclosed parent.
@John_Betong so goldenrod would be a difficult one?
Is “goldenrod” a background-color?
Try changing the button background-color.
Edit:
The color should be applied to the button’s parent.
@John_Betong yes it is a background color, as far as I know, listed in the HTML colors. I already tried changing the button background color.
“Goldenrod” is a color which can be applied to either but not both background-color and foreground color. The former can just use background : goldenrod; and the latter color: goldenrod;
I will try later, when I’m on the desktop to explain how I would position the button contents.
@John_Betong ok thanks, I’d appreciate that. I didn’t apply goldenrod to both. I just applied it to the arrow only.