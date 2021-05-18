Mobile navigation

I’m sorry, I don’t understand what you could be thinking with that last remark.

What are you trying to do? You are trying to create a button.

What text should be displayed on that button? ⪢

Do you need an extra element to insert that text? No.

You can remove the <div> and simply use

<button id="btn">⪢</button>

Add these two rules to your styles for #btn:

font-size:1.5em; color:goldenrod;

You can remove the rules you have for trying to position the arrow on the button.

(As far as I can see, your button layout is hopelessly broken, but that’s another issue.)