Mobile navigation

Finally got everything working, except now, the button will not move over along with the whole sidebar. Not sure what’s going on. Here’s the code again

<div id="sidemenuwrap"> <button id="btn"><div class="arrow">⪢</div></button> <nav class="nav"> <ol> <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li> <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li> <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li> <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li> </ol> </nav> <div class="swrapper"> <div class="search"> <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search"/> </div> <div class="layer"><input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍︎" /> </div> </div> </div>

body { background:#a47; } .nav { text-transform: capitalize; font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana; font-size: 1rem; font-weight: 900; } .nav ol { max-width:47%; text-align:left; list-style: none; padding: 0 auto; display: flex; flex-wrap:wrap; flex-direction:column; background: none; } .nav li { display: inline-block; } .nav a { color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5); font-weight: 900; text-decoration: none; } .nav a:hover { color: #fff; text-transform: capitalize; text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black; } .nav a:active, .nav a:focus { color: #aaa; text-transform: capitalize; outline: 2px dotted goldenrod; } .nav a.current { background: none; color: #fff; text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black; } @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { /* For mobile phones: */ /* my phone is at 257px screen width or 68mm */ .nav { text-transform: capitalize; font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana; font-weight: 900; text-align:center; } .nav ol { max-width:44.8%; text-align:left; list-style: none; padding: 0 auto; display: flex; flex-wrap:wrap; flex-direction:column; background: #662200; line-height:3em; position: fixed; top: 3.7em; left: 0; right: 0; } .nav li { display: inline-block; } .nav a { color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5); font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana; font-weight: 900; transition-duration: 0.3s; transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out; text-decoration: none; } .nav a.current { background: none; color: #fff; text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px, rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black; } .columns { flex-direction: column; } .column { margin: 0.625em 0; } .main-column { order: -1; } /* for search icon background hover */ .layer { background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#8000ff), to(#5500aa),color-stop(0.4, #220000)); width: 30px; height: 25px; position:absolute; top:5px; left:240px; z-index:25000; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; border:0px solid red; } .layer:active { transform: scale(0.95); } .layer:hover { background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#ba72ba), to(#2200ff),color-stop(0.4, #7a2312)); width: 30px; height: 25px; position:absolute; top:5px; left:240px; z-index:25000; webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } #f1 input[value="🔍︎"] { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000); background-clip:text; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent; color:transparent; } #f1 input[type=submit] { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000); border: 1px solid #666; width: 40px; height: 32px; top:-3.5px; left:-4.5px; position:relative; z-index:4; font-size:1.313em; padding-left:5px; padding-bottom:5px; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent; } #f1 input[type=submit]:hover { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta); border: 1px solid #666; width: 40px; height: 32px; top:-3.5px; left:-4.5px; position:relative; z-index:4; font-size:1.313em; padding-left:5px; padding-bottom:5px; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent; } /* for search icon hover */ .testinput { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000); background-clip: text; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent; border:none; font-size:1.313em; color:transparent; webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; top:-3.5px; left:-3px; position:relative; } .testinput:hover { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, magenta); background-clip: text; -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent; border:none; font-size:1.313em; color:transparent; top:-3.5px; left:-3px; position:relative; } .swrapper { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f); width:50%; height:35px; position:fixed; bottom:564px; left:0px; z-index:15000; display:flex; } .search input{ background:#fff; padding:1px 5px; border:1px solid #999fcf; width:237px; height:20px; border-right:none; border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px; color:#aaa; z-index:15000; transition:all .4s ease-in-out; box-shadow:inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777; position:absolute; top:6px; left:2px; outline:none; } .search input:focus{ color: #000; background:#ddd; caret-color:#000; z-index:15000; outline:none; } #sidemenuwrap { display:block; border:none; background:black; width:50%; height:100%; position:fixed; left:0; top:0; } #btn { display:block; background:black; width:5%; height:5.7%; cursor:pointer; border:3px solid black; filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000); position:fixed; top:40px; left:380px; } .arrow { font-size:1.5em; color:goldenrod; position:fixed; top:0.1em; left:0.6em; }

$('#btn').on('click', function(){ var flag = $(this).data('flag'); $('#sidemenuwrap').add('ol').add('.swrapper').animate({left: flag ? -385: 0}, 500); $(this).data('flag', !flag); });