Mobile navigation

HTML & CSS
#1

I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. It’s not working as intended. Just disappears when clicked, and I can’t click it again to open it.

<div id="sidebarwrap">
  <button id="menu">⪢</button> 
    <nav class="nav">
          <ol>
            <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
            <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
            <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
            <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
            <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
          </ol>
    </nav>
    <div class="swrapper">
        <div class="search">
        <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search"/>
        </div>
        <div class="layer"><input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍︎" />
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

body {
  background:#aaa;
}

.nav {
  text-transform: capitalize;
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-size: 1rem;
  font-weight: 900;
}
.nav ol {
  max-width:47%;
  text-align:left;
  list-style: none;
  padding: 0 auto;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  flex-direction:column;
  background: none;
}
.nav li {
  display: inline-block;
} 
.nav a {
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}
.nav a:hover {
  color: #fff;
  text-transform: capitalize;
  text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black;
}
.nav a:active,
.nav a:focus {
  color: #aaa;
  text-transform: capitalize;
  outline: 0;
}
.nav a.current {
  background: none;
  color: #fff;
  text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black;
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  /* For mobile phones: */ /* my phone is at 257px screen width or 68mm */
.nav {
  text-transform: capitalize;
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-weight: 900;
  text-align:center;
}

.nav ol {
  max-width:45%;
  text-align:left;
  list-style: none;
  padding: 0 auto;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  flex-direction:column;
  background: none;
  line-height:3em;
  position: fixed;
  top: 4em;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
}

.nav li {
  display: inline-block;
}

.nav a {
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}

.nav a.current {
  background: none;
  color: #fff;
  text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black;
}

.columns {
    flex-direction: column;
  }
  .column {
    margin: 0.625em 0;
  }
  
  .main-column {
    order: -1;
  }
  
  /* for search icon background hover */

.layer {
    background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#8000ff), to(#5500aa),color-stop(0.4, #220000));
    width: 30px;
    height: 25px;
    position:absolute;
    top:5px;
    left:240px;
    z-index:25000;
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    border:0px solid red;
}

.layer:active {

transform: scale(0.95);

}

.layer:hover {
    background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#ba72ba), to(#2200ff),color-stop(0.4, #7a2312));
    width: 30px;
    height: 25px;
    position:absolute;
    top:5px;
    left:240px;
    z-index:25000;
    webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}

#f1 input[value="🔍︎"] {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000);
    background-clip:text;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
    color:transparent;
}

#f1 input[type=submit] {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
    border: 1px solid #666;
    width: 40px;
    height: 32px;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-4.5px;
    position:relative;
    z-index:4;
    font-size:1.313em;
    padding-left:5px;
    padding-bottom:5px;
    transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;

}

#f1 input[type=submit]:hover {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta);
    border: 1px solid #666;
    width: 40px;
    height: 32px;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-4.5px;
    position:relative;
    z-index:4;
    font-size:1.313em;
    padding-left:5px;
    padding-bottom:5px;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;

}

/* for search icon hover */

.testinput {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000);
    background-clip: text;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
    border:none;
    font-size:1.313em;
    color:transparent;
    webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-3px;
    position:relative;
 
}

.testinput:hover {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, magenta);
    background-clip: text;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
    border:none;
    font-size:1.313em;
    color:transparent;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-3px;
    position:relative;
 
}

.swrapper {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
    width:50%;
    height:35px;
    position:fixed;
    bottom:564px;
    left:0px;
    z-index:15000;
    display:flex;
   
}

.search input{
  background:#fff;
  padding:1px 5px;
  border:1px solid #999fcf;
  width:237px;
  height:20px;
  border-right:none;
  border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
  color:#aaa;
  z-index:15000;
  transition:all .4s ease-in-out;
  box-shadow:inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777;
  position:absolute;
   top:6px;
   left:2px;
   outline:none;

}

.search input:focus{
    color: #000;
    background:#ddd;
    caret-color:#000;
    z-index:15000;
    outline:none;
 
}
  
  #sidebarwrap {
    display:block; 
    border:none;
    background:black; 
    width:50%;
    height:100%;
    position:fixed;
    left:0;
    top:0;
  } 
  
  #menu {
    background:black;
    width:5%;
    height:5.7%;
    cursor:pointer;
    border:3px solid black;
    filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000);
    position:fixed;
    top:40px; 
    left:380px; 
    color:goldenrod;
}

$('#menu').click(function(){ 
  
   $('#sidebarwrap').add('#menu').animate({width: 'toggle'});
});

My first thought was maybe wrappers, but I already have one for the whole thing.

#2

Please don’t ever do this:

.nav a:active,
.nav a:focus {
  outline: 0;
}

Removing the outline on links - anywhere, not just the main menu - makes it difficult if not impossible for keyboard navigators to see where they are. The outline is there for a reason. Unless you replace it with something equally clear and unambiguous, please leave it alone.

4 Likes
#3

@TechnoBear ok, I’m sorry. I’m just not liking it. Never have. What can I replace it with?

#4

It’s not a question of whether you like it or not. It’s about helping your visitors navigate your site.

4 Likes
#5

Please see this article:

https://webaim.org/techniques/hypertext/link_text#appearance

2 Likes
#6

@Gandalf I can set the links such that when you’re on one, it will stay highlighted. Just as I have done on my desktop site.

#7

@TechnoBear thanks I’ll take a look.

#8

@TechnoBear is it possible to have the outline just on one side, like border-bottom ?

I’m assuming that this also needs an outline :

.search input:focus{
    color: #000;
    background:#ddd;
    caret-color:#000;
    z-index:15000;
    outline:none;
 
}
#9

If you read the article I linked to above, then you’ll have seen that all links should be underlined, to indicate they are links. How would your proposed method show which link is in focus?

1 Like
#10

@TechnoBear yes I saw that actually in Chris Coyier’s article when I Googled for alternatives.

#11

Finally got everything working, except now, the button will not move over along with the whole sidebar. Not sure what’s going on. Here’s the code again

<div id="sidemenuwrap">
  <button id="btn"><div class="arrow">⪢</div></button> 
    <nav class="nav">
          <ol>
            <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
            <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
            <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
            <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
            <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
          </ol> 
    </nav>
    <div class="swrapper">
        <div class="search">
        <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search"/>
        </div>
        <div class="layer"><input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍︎" />
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

body {
  background:#a47;
}

.nav {
  text-transform: capitalize;
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-size: 1rem;
  font-weight: 900;
}
.nav ol {
  max-width:47%;
  text-align:left;
  list-style: none;
  padding: 0 auto;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  flex-direction:column;
  background: none;
}
.nav li {
  display: inline-block;
} 
.nav a {
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-weight: 900;
  text-decoration: none;
}
.nav a:hover {
  color: #fff;
  text-transform: capitalize;
  text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black;
}
.nav a:active,
.nav a:focus {
  color: #aaa;
  text-transform: capitalize;
  outline: 2px dotted goldenrod;
}
.nav a.current {
  background: none;
  color: #fff;
  text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black;
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  /* For mobile phones: */ /* my phone is at 257px screen width or 68mm */
.nav {
  text-transform: capitalize;
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-weight: 900;
  text-align:center;
}

.nav ol {
  max-width:44.8%;
  text-align:left;
  list-style: none;
  padding: 0 auto;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap:wrap;
  flex-direction:column;
  background: #662200;
  line-height:3em;
  position: fixed;
  top: 3.7em; 
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
}

.nav li {
  display: inline-block;
}

.nav a {
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}

.nav a.current {
  background: none;
  color: #fff;
  text-shadow: rgb(145, 71, 67) 2px 0px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.75517px 0.958851px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.0806px 1.68294px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.141474px 1.99499px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.832294px 1.81859px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.60229px 1.19694px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.97999px 0.28224px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.87291px -0.701566px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -1.30729px -1.51361px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) -0.421592px -1.95506px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 0.567324px -1.91785px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.41734px -1.41108px 0px,
    rgb(145, 71, 67) 1.92034px -0.558831px 0px, 0px 0px 24px black;
}

.columns {
    flex-direction: column;
  }
  .column {
    margin: 0.625em 0;
  }
  
  .main-column {
    order: -1;
  }
  
  /* for search icon background hover */

.layer {
    background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#8000ff), to(#5500aa),color-stop(0.4, #220000));
    width: 30px;
    height: 25px;
    position:absolute;
    top:5px;
    left:240px;
    z-index:25000;
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    border:0px solid red;
}

.layer:active {

transform: scale(0.95);

}

.layer:hover {
    background-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#ba72ba), to(#2200ff),color-stop(0.4, #7a2312));
    width: 30px;
    height: 25px;
    position:absolute;
    top:5px;
    left:240px;
    z-index:25000;
    webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition:  all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}

#f1 input[value="🔍︎"] {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000);
    background-clip:text;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
    color:transparent;
}

#f1 input[type=submit] {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
    border: 1px solid #666;
    width: 40px;
    height: 32px;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-4.5px;
    position:relative;
    z-index:4;
    font-size:1.313em;
    padding-left:5px;
    padding-bottom:5px;
    transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;

}

#f1 input[type=submit]:hover {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta);
    border: 1px solid #666;
    width: 40px;
    height: 32px;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-4.5px;
    position:relative;
    z-index:4;
    font-size:1.313em;
    padding-left:5px;
    padding-bottom:5px;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;

}

/* for search icon hover */

.testinput {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, #000);
    background-clip: text;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
    border:none;
    font-size:1.313em;
    color:transparent;
    webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */
    transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-3px;
    position:relative;
  
}

.testinput:hover {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff, magenta);
    background-clip: text;
    -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
    border:none;
    font-size:1.313em;
    color:transparent;
    top:-3.5px;
    left:-3px;
    position:relative;
 
}

.swrapper {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
    width:50%;
    height:35px;
    position:fixed;
    bottom:564px;
    left:0px;
    z-index:15000;
    display:flex;
   
}

.search input{
  background:#fff;
  padding:1px 5px;
  border:1px solid #999fcf;
  width:237px;
  height:20px;
  border-right:none;
  border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
  color:#aaa;
  z-index:15000;
  transition:all .4s ease-in-out;
  box-shadow:inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777;
  position:absolute;
   top:6px;
   left:2px;
   outline:none;

}

.search input:focus{
    color: #000;
    background:#ddd;
    caret-color:#000;
    z-index:15000;
    outline:none;
 
}
  
  #sidemenuwrap {
    display:block; 
    border:none;
    background:black; 
    width:50%;
    height:100%;
    position:fixed;
    left:0;
    top:0;
  }
  
  #btn {
    display:block; 
    background:black;
    width:5%; 
    height:5.7%;
    cursor:pointer;
    border:3px solid black;
    filter: drop-shadow(1px 1px 5px #000); 
    position:fixed;
    top:40px; 
    left:380px;
}
  
  .arrow {
    font-size:1.5em;
    color:goldenrod;
    position:fixed;
    top:0.1em;
    left:0.6em;
    
  }


$('#btn').on('click', function(){
    var flag = $(this).data('flag'); 

   $('#sidemenuwrap').add('ol').add('.swrapper').animate({left: flag ? -385: 0}, 500); 

   $(this).data('flag', !flag);
});

I tried adding the button’s css to the JS like this .add('#btn'), but it didn’t do anything. Still looking into it.

#12

Ok just fixed it. I changed position:fixed to :relative

#13

Did you validate the code?

You can’t place a <div> inside a <button>. I’d also question your use of an ordered list <ol> rather than the usual unordered list <ul> for your navigation. An ordered list implies that there is significance in the order of the items, such as steps in a recipe.

#14

I’m not familiar with code validation yet. I know how it works now, but not really using it just yet. It seems to scare me.

I have the

    on my blog as well though…

    <nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="[https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/](view-source:https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/)">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="[/archive](view-source:https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/archive)">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="[/aboutme](view-source:https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/aboutme)">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="[/anime](view-source:https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/anime)">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="[https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook](view-source:https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook)">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
</nav>

    You can’t place a <div> inside a <button> .

    Ok so how to work that out?

#15

Button is inside <div>, not <div> inside button.

<div id="sidemenuwrap">
  <button id="btn">⪢</button>

I would think that this is ok? It’s inside a wrapper even.