Mobile navigation

Ok almost getting it sorted, so looking like this
Desktop still remains an issue…
Both screen shots are from desktop.
There is no addition of a menu. It’s the same menu but moved to a new location in the html. There is only one menu that looks different depending on device size.
Why is the Menu text and close menu text visible on desktop. Where is the CSS for it that I have given you?
You’re referring to this
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
if I’m not mistaking, and I did have that.
The old CSS that you had for your searchbar that was in the middle of your code. I removed it from my codepen (look and you will see its not there) and moved it all together at the end under the bit that says
/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/
Then why are they showing in desktop when they should be hidden?
No idea. It’s display is hidden, as it was set to. I didn’t change anything there.
I think maybe cause of this
button.close-menu {
display: table;
position: fixed;
bottom: 10px;
left: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
top: auto;
width: auto;
max-width: 320px;
text-align: center;
color: #fff;
border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
}
Nothing to do with that at all.
You just haven’t followed the exact format that I gave you.
I don’t know how I can make it any simpler.
You should have a block of code like this with the search bar and the buttons all together.
<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍">
</div>
</div>
Then you need to remove your existing swrapper and search bar code.
e.g
You have this nonsense at the end of the css.
.swrapper {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
width:100%;
height:35px;
position:fixed;
bottom:565px;
left:0px;
z-index:15000;
border:none;
display:flex;
}
That was removed in my code along with any other references to the inputs in that section.
I keep going in circles here, trying to redo it again, but keeps giving same unwanted result with the desktop showing as mobile rather than desktop as it should.
On your live site the nav html is still inside the header!!!
…and there are no buttons
…and the swrapper html has not been moved.
Yes, I can see it’s still inside there, so are you referring to the nav html that is to the desktop? Just to make sure we are on the same page, I don’t want the desktop nav removed. Only trying to add the html/css for the side nav for mobile.
I don’t know how many times I can say the same thing without it sounding like I’ m going mad:)
There is only one Nav
It looks like this on desktop from my codepen:
Then it looks like this once the media query activates:
Then when you click the menu the nav slides in from the left.
There is only one nav. It is the same nav. There is no other nav.
It looks like this on desktop from my codepen:
Ok I think I see what’s happening now. So, the search bar on desktop as you have there via screen shot. That was my idea for mobile only, my first idea. Then… then my 2nd idea which I thought best to go with was the side menu like you have on your 2nd screen shot. We on same page now?
So guess what I should say is, I did get that search bar menu up top under the nav when adding all your CSS and HTML. But I just want to keep it hidden as is now, only to view it with the ‘+’ key so it comes up from below, like it does currently.
I do believe you, there is no other nav, no . I can see that.
All you needed to do was set the search bar to display:none to hide it on desktop and then in the smaller screen media query set it back to display:block exactly the same as I have done for the hamburger toggle and menu close items.
You still need to arrange the html like I have stated numerous times and remove your nonsense swrapper and input styles and use my version.
As an aside the logic of why you only want a search bar on mobile only is lost on me I’m afraid. If you need a search then everyone needs it.
As an aside the logic of why you only want a search bar on mobile only is lost on me I’m afraid. If you need a search then everyone needs it.
I think we misunderstand each other muchly, and I want to help clear that up. I do want a search bar on desktop, as it is perfectly logical to have it there, as all websites do. Not saying to do anything with it. I thought we were working on adding the code for the mobile. So in the end I should be having this :
And…
With the current search bar left as is down there, desktop view.
The search bar wasn’t there when I started this demo it was up the top by the nav. However its a simple matter to fix it to the bottom using my html and css.
The html must be as the following codepen and as the code I have given you about 10 times already.
The search bar is fixed to the bottom on desktop and then when the media query kicks in it is placed at the top of the slide out navigation.
This is how I have the HTML right now :
<div class="mywrapper">
<header class="header">
<h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1>
<p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p>
</header>
<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search"/>
</div>
<div class="layer"><input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍︎" />
</div>
</div>
It should look just like yours. As for the Menu and Close menu links appearing on desktop, which is again, I don’t know what to do for it to not show up there.
Also I’m getting two media queries for some reason.
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* hamburger menu */
.toggle,
.toggle:hover {
display: block;
position: relative;
left: -20px;
z-index: 2;
margin: auto;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
width: 30px;
height: 21px;
border: none;
border-top: 3px solid #aaa;
border-bottom: 3px solid #aaa;
text-decoration: none;
color: #aaa;
outline: 0;
text-shadow: none;
}
When I try to remove one, the page will display as mobile. Apart from these issues, when resizing the browser, I now can see the hamburger menu as expected with the icon and Menu written next to it.
That’s because you inserted my code inside one of your existing media queries instead of putting it on its own as I have showed you in the codepen. You’ve made a real mess of that now.
You also left out the default styles I gave you that lived outside of a media query.
All you had to do was put my css at the end of your css file and it would have worked once you removed your existing searchwrapper code.
Just copy all the css from my codepen css panel (assuming you haven’t changed everything since then) and replace that whole style block completely(all 2800 lines approx). This was originally a complete copy of that whole style block from your page.
Also note that the html for the search bar is different in my codepen as I mentioned right at the start and you need that new html which I have given you several times now.
Note I am away fro a couple of days but I will leave my codepen available for you to copy and compare. Everything you need is in my codepen.
Wanted to let everyone know that I got it going last night.
