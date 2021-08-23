Mobile navigation

ladans37: ladans37: I think maybe cause of this

Nothing to do with that at all.

You just haven’t followed the exact format that I gave you.

I don’t know how I can make it any simpler.

You should have a block of code like this with the search bar and the buttons all together.

<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar --> <button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button> <nav class="nav"> <ol> <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li> <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li> <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li> <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li> </ol> <button class="close-menu">Close menu</button> </nav> <div class="swrapper"> <div class="search"> <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search"> <input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍"> </div> </div>

Then you need to remove your existing swrapper and search bar code.

e.g

You have this nonsense at the end of the css.

.swrapper { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f); width:100%; height:35px; position:fixed; bottom:565px; left:0px; z-index:15000; border:none; display:flex; }

That was removed in my code along with any other references to the inputs in that section.