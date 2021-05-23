Mobile navigation

ladans37: ladans37: Also I’m getting two media queries for some reason.

That’s because you inserted my code inside one of your existing media queries instead of putting it on its own as I have showed you in the codepen. You’ve made a real mess of that now.

You also left out the default styles I gave you that lived outside of a media query.

All you had to do was put my css at the end of your css file and it would have worked once you removed your existing searchwrapper code.

Just copy all the css from my codepen css panel (assuming you haven’t changed everything since then) and replace that whole style block completely(all 2800 lines approx). This was originally a complete copy of that whole style block from your page.

Also note that the html for the search bar is different in my codepen as I mentioned right at the start and you need that new html which I have given you several times now.

Note I am away fro a couple of days but I will leave my codepen available for you to copy and compare. Everything you need is in my codepen.