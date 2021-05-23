Mobile navigation

Nothing to do with that at all.
You just haven’t followed the exact format that I gave you.
I don’t know how I can make it any simpler.
You should have a block of code like this with the search bar and the buttons all together.
<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍">
</div>
</div>
Then you need to remove your existing swrapper and search bar code.
e.g
You have this nonsense at the end of the css.
.swrapper {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
width:100%;
height:35px;
position:fixed;
bottom:565px;
left:0px;
z-index:15000;
border:none;
display:flex;
}
That was removed in my code along with any other references to the inputs in that section.