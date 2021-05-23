Mobile navigation

No you should put the nav where I told you along with the other html for the search and the buttons.
<header class="header">
<h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1>
<p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p>
</header>
<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
<ol>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
<li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
<li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
<li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
</ol>
<button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
<div class="search">
<input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
<input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="🔍">
</div>
</div>
<!-- original columns would go here -->
Then you need all this CSS extra and the old css for the search bar removed.
/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/
/* hamburger menu */
.toggle,
.toggle:hover {
display: block;
position: relative;
left: -20px;
z-index: 2;
margin: auto;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
width: 30px;
height: 21px;
border: none;
border-top: 3px solid #aaa;
border-bottom: 3px solid #aaa;
text-decoration: none;
color: #aaa;
outline: 0;
text-shadow: none;
}
.toggle:hover span,
.toggle:focus span {
border-bottom: 1px solid silver;
}
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
content: "";
display: block;
width: 30px;
height: 3px;
top: 6px;
left: 0;
background: #aaa;
position: absolute;
}
.toggle,
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
transition: all 0.3s ease;
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
.open .toggle {
border-color: transparent;
}
.open .toggle:before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.open .toggle:after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
.toggle span {
position: absolute;
left: 40px;
top: -2px;
line-height: 1;
}
/* search input */
.swrapper {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
max-width: 790px;
margin: auto;
padding: 5px 10px;
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
z-index: 9999;
display: block;
}
.search {
display: flex;
}
.search input[type="text"] {
background: #fff;
padding: 1px 5px;
border: 1px solid #999fcf;
height: 35px;
border-right: none;
border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
color: #aaa;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777;
outline: none;
flex: 1 0 0;
}
.search input[type="text"]:focus {
color: #000;
background: #ddd;
caret-color: #000;
outline: none;
}
.search input[type="submit"] {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
border: 1px solid #666;
width: 40px;
height: 35px;
position: relative;
z-index: 4;
font-size: 1.313em;
padding: 0 10px 0 5px;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
-webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0;
}
.search input[type="submit"]:hover {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta);
}
.close-menu,
#toggle {
display: none;
}
/* mobile nav styling goes here*/
/* over-ride original nav styles to get new layout */
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
#toggle {
display: block;
}
.swrapper {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
max-width: 320px;
width: 100%;
background: transparent;
}
.swrapper .search input {
height: 25px;
}
button.close-menu {
display: table;
position: fixed;
bottom: 10px;
left: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
top: auto;
width: auto;
max-width: 320px;
text-align: center;
color: #fff;
border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
}
button.close-menu:hover,
button.close-menu:focus {
border-bottom: 1px solid silver;
}
.nav {
position: fixed;
z-index: 9999;
left: 0;
top: 0;
max-width: 320px;
width: 100%;
padding: 45px 10px 45px;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
background: #662200;
border-right: 1px solid #fff;
}
.swrapper,
.nav {
transform: translateX(-100%);
transition: 1s ease;
}
.open .swrapper,
.open .nav {
transform: translateX(0);
transition: 1s ease;
}
.nav a,
.nav li,
.nav ol {
display: block;
background: transparent;
text-align: left;
}
.nav li {
line-height: 1.5;
}
}
It’s all clearly marked up,