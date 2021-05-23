Mobile navigation

No you should put the nav where I told you along with the other html for the search and the buttons.
<!-- original columns would go here -->
Then you need all this CSS extra and the old css for the search bar removed.
The old CSS that you had for your searchbar that was in the middle of your code. I removed it from my codepen (look and you will see its not there) and moved it all together at the end under the bit that says /* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/
Yes, I can see it’s still inside there, so are you referring to the nav html that is to the desktop? Just to make sure we are on the same page, I don’t want the desktop nav removed. Only trying to add the html/css for the side nav for mobile.
Ok I think I see what’s happening now. So, the search bar on desktop as you have there via screen shot. That was my idea for mobile only, my first idea. Then… then my 2nd idea which I thought best to go with was the side menu like you have on your 2nd screen shot. We on same page now?
So guess what I should say is, I did get that search bar menu up top under the nav when adding all your CSS and HTML. But I just want to keep it hidden as is now, only to view it with the ‘+’ key so it comes up from below, like it does currently.
I do believe you, there is no other nav, no . I can see that.
All you needed to do was set the search bar to display:none to hide it on desktop and then in the smaller screen media query set it back to display:block exactly the same as I have done for the hamburger toggle and menu close items.
You still need to arrange the html like I have stated numerous times and remove your nonsense swrapper and input styles and use my version.
As an aside the logic of why you only want a search bar on mobile only is lost on me I’m afraid. If you need a search then everyone needs it.
I think we misunderstand each other muchly, and I want to help clear that up. I do want a search bar on desktop, as it is perfectly logical to have it there, as all websites do. Not saying to do anything with it. I thought we were working on adding the code for the mobile. So in the end I should be having this :