Mobile navigation

Ok so I had it put here

<nav class="nav">
      <ol>
        <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
        <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
        <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
        <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
        <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
      </ol>
    </nav>
  </header>
  
  <div class="columns">
    <div class="column sidebar1">
      <div class="calendar-wrapper">
        <div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
        <div class="spiralbound s3"></div>
        <div class="spiralbound s4"></div>
        <div class="spiralbound s5"></div>
        <div class="spiralbound s6"></div>
        <div class="spiralbound s7"></div>

After </header> without touching that first <nav class="nav">

#94

What it looks like on page resize

image

It’s all there in the css, so looks like I just need to add the button HTML to the menu.

#95

No you should put the nav where I told you along with the other html for the search and the buttons.

<header class="header">
  <h1 class="blogtitle"><span class="description">Welcome to</span><a href="/">Writer on Wheels</a></h1>
  <p class="tagline">I can make the impossible happen by writing. I'm possible</p>
</header>
<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
  <ol>
    <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
    <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
    <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
    <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
    <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
  </ol>
  <button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
  <div class="search">
    <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
    <input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="&#128269;">
  </div>
</div>

<!-- original columns would go here -->

Then you need all this CSS extra and the old css for the search bar removed.


/* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/

/* hamburger menu */
.toggle,
.toggle:hover {
  display: block;
  position: relative;
  left: -20px;
  z-index: 2;
  margin: auto;
  background: transparent;
  padding: 0;
  cursor: pointer;
  outline: none;
  width: 30px;
  height: 21px;
  border: none;
  border-top: 3px solid #aaa;
  border-bottom: 3px solid #aaa;
  text-decoration: none;
  color: #aaa;
  outline: 0;
  text-shadow: none;
}
.toggle:hover span,
.toggle:focus span {
  border-bottom: 1px solid silver;
}
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
  content: "";
  display: block;
  width: 30px;
  height: 3px;
  top: 6px;
  left: 0;
  background: #aaa;
  position: absolute;
}
.toggle,
.toggle:before,
.toggle:after {
  transition: all 0.3s ease;
  transform: rotate(0deg);
}
.open .toggle {
  border-color: transparent;
}
.open .toggle:before {
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.open .toggle:after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
.toggle span {
  position: absolute;
  left: 40px;
  top: -2px;
  line-height: 1;
}

/* search input */
.swrapper {
  background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
  max-width: 790px;
  margin: auto;
  padding: 5px 10px;
  position: -webkit-sticky;
  position: sticky;
  top: 0;
  z-index: 9999;
  display: block;
}
.search {
  display: flex;
}
.search input[type="text"] {
  background: #fff;
  padding: 1px 5px;
  border: 1px solid #999fcf;
  height: 35px;
  border-right: none;
  border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
  color: #aaa;
  transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
  box-shadow: inset 4px 6px 8px -5px #777;
  outline: none;
  flex: 1 0 0;
}

.search input[type="text"]:focus {
  color: #000;
  background: #ddd;
  caret-color: #000;
  outline: none;
}
.search input[type="submit"] {
  background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
  border: 1px solid #666;
  width: 40px;
  height: 35px;
  position: relative;
  z-index: 4;
  font-size: 1.313em;
  padding: 0 10px 0 5px;
  transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
  -webkit-text-stroke: 1px transparent;
  border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0;
}

.search input[type="submit"]:hover {
  background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, magenta);
}
.close-menu,
#toggle {
  display: none;
}
/* mobile nav styling goes here*/
/* over-ride original nav styles to get new layout */
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  #toggle {
    display: block;
  }
  .swrapper {
    position: fixed;
    left: 0;
    top: 0;
    max-width: 320px;
    width: 100%;
    background: transparent;
  }
  .swrapper .search input {
    height: 25px;
  }
  button.close-menu {
    display: table;
    position: fixed;
    bottom: 10px;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    margin: auto;
    top: auto;
    width: auto;
    max-width: 320px;
    text-align: center;
    color: #fff;
    border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
  }
  button.close-menu:hover,
  button.close-menu:focus {
    border-bottom: 1px solid silver;
  }
  .nav {
    position: fixed;
    z-index: 9999;
    left: 0;
    top: 0;
    max-width: 320px;
    width: 100%;
    padding: 45px 10px 45px;
    bottom: 0;
    overflow: auto;
    background: #662200;
    border-right: 1px solid #fff;
  }
  .swrapper,
  .nav {
    transform: translateX(-100%);
    transition: 1s ease;
  }
  .open .swrapper,
  .open .nav {
    transform: translateX(0);
    transition: 1s ease;
  }
  .nav a,
  .nav li,
  .nav ol {
    display: block;
    background: transparent;
    text-align: left;
  }
  .nav li {
    line-height: 1.5;
  }
}

It’s all clearly marked up,

#96

@PaulOB ok, right. Makes sense. So all of these changes, are in addition to my desktop nav menu which should still be in place? So I should have this

blog_header fonts

That shows on desktop only, while having this

image
image960×266 53.2 KB

Shown on mobile. At least that’s how I’m making sense of it.

#97

and the old css for the search bar removed.

Where is that old css? Do you mean the old css for mobile search bar, or desktop?

#98

Ok almost getting it sorted, so looking like this

image

Desktop still remains an issue…

image
image1643×344 85.4 KB

Both screen shots are from desktop.

#99

There is no addition of a menu. It’s the same menu but moved to a new location in the html. There is only one menu that looks different depending on device size.

Why is the Menu text and close menu text visible on desktop. Where is the CSS for it that I have given you?

#100

You’re referring to this

.close-menu,
#toggle {
  display: none;
}

if I’m not mistaking, and I did have that.

#101

The old CSS that you had for your searchbar that was in the middle of your code. I removed it from my codepen (look and you will see its not there) and moved it all together at the end under the bit that says /* additional code 22/5/2021 below*/

#102

Then why are they showing in desktop when they should be hidden?

#103

No idea. It’s display is hidden, as it was set to. I didn’t change anything there.

#104

I think maybe cause of this

button.close-menu {
    display: table;
    position: fixed;
    bottom: 10px;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    margin: auto;
    top: auto;
    width: auto;
    max-width: 320px;
    text-align: center;
    color: #fff;
    border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
  }
#105

Nothing to do with that at all.

You just haven’t followed the exact format that I gave you.

I don’t know how I can make it any simpler.

You should have a block of code like this with the search bar and the buttons all together.

<!-- moved nav out of header div so it is with the search bar -->
<button id="toggle" class="toggle"><span>Menu</span></button>
<nav class="nav">
  <ol>
    <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/">Home</a></li>
    <li><a href="/archive">Archive</a></li>
    <li><a href="/aboutme">About Me</a></li>
    <li><a href="/anime">Anime</a></li>
    <li><a href="https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook">My Yearly Outlook</a></li>
  </ol>
  <button class="close-menu">Close menu</button>
</nav>
<div class="swrapper">
  <div class="search">
    <input type="text" onfocus="this.value=''" placeholder="Search blog..." id="search">
    <input class="testinput" id="tap" type="submit" name="b1" value="&#128269;">
  </div>
</div>

Then you need to remove your existing swrapper and search bar code.

e.g

You have this nonsense at the end of the css.


 .swrapper {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #201, #a0f);
    width:100%;
    height:35px;
    position:fixed;
    bottom:565px;
    left:0px;
    z-index:15000;
    border:none;
    display:flex;
   
 }

That was removed in my code along with any other references to the inputs in that section.

#106

I keep going in circles here, trying to redo it again, but keeps giving same unwanted result with the desktop showing as mobile rather than desktop as it should.

#107

On your live site the nav html is still inside the header!!!

…and there are no buttons

…and the swrapper html has not been moved.

#108

Yes, I can see it’s still inside there, so are you referring to the nav html that is to the desktop? Just to make sure we are on the same page, I don’t want the desktop nav removed. Only trying to add the html/css for the side nav for mobile.

#109

I don’t know how many times I can say the same thing without it sounding like I’ m going mad:)

There is only one Nav

It looks like this on desktop from my codepen:

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 17.08.28
Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 17.08.281066×298 159 KB

Then it looks like this once the media query activates:

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 17.08.45

Then when you click the menu the nav slides in from the left.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 17.09.00

There is only one nav. It is the same nav. There is no other nav.:slight_smile:

#110

It looks like this on desktop from my codepen:

Ok I think I see what’s happening now. So, the search bar on desktop as you have there via screen shot. That was my idea for mobile only, my first idea. Then… then my 2nd idea which I thought best to go with was the side menu like you have on your 2nd screen shot. We on same page now?

So guess what I should say is, I did get that search bar menu up top under the nav when adding all your CSS and HTML. But I just want to keep it hidden as is now, only to view it with the ‘+’ key so it comes up from below, like it does currently.

I do believe you, there is no other nav, no :slight_smile: . I can see that.

#111

All you needed to do was set the search bar to display:none to hide it on desktop and then in the smaller screen media query set it back to display:block exactly the same as I have done for the hamburger toggle and menu close items.

You still need to arrange the html like I have stated numerous times and remove your nonsense swrapper and input styles and use my version.

As an aside the logic of why you only want a search bar on mobile only is lost on me I’m afraid. If you need a search then everyone needs it.

#112

As an aside the logic of why you only want a search bar on mobile only is lost on me I’m afraid. If you need a search then everyone needs it.

I think we misunderstand each other muchly, and I want to help clear that up. I do want a search bar on desktop, as it is perfectly logical to have it there, as all websites do. Not saying to do anything with it. I thought we were working on adding the code for the mobile. So in the end I should be having this :

image
image960×799 153 KB

And…

desktop with search bar
desktop with search bar1824×1080 471 KB

With the current search bar left as is down there, desktop view.