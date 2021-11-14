Mobile Menu View Not Working - Desktop Fine

Our web page is nearly done and ready to publish except the Mobile Menu Views in Tablet view and Phone view do not work right for some events.

www.enflow.com/index.html

In Mobile Pad/Tablet View and in Mobile Phone view… When you CLICK A LINK FROM THEIR DROP DOWN MENU the page scrolls to the proper bookmark section but the link menu does not then disappear or slide back out of view. The user would have to click the back arrow (that is present just above) to slide the mobile menu back out of view.

Any FIX suggestions on how to do an onclick auto slide back event versus the need to click the back arrow button to manually get the mobile menu in pad view/phone to slide back out of view immediately.

In Phone View (smallest view) most times when you click a link to go to a bookmark section nothing happens ?

Any FIX suggestions on what we are doing wrong in phone view for menu onclick that does not jump to a bookmark section on our page…

thank you…