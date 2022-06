Discovernauts Discovernauts Travel Guides for Caribbean & Americas Est. reading time: 13 minutes

This is my site. basically when device the is below 1150px the mobile menu shows up. The mobile menu works work in the primary header. As you scroll the sticky menu shows up, the mobile menu does not work so smoothly, a scroll bar shows up on the right side of the sticky header. This can be fixed if disable overflow-y, but the search bar no longer works. Is there any solution to this ?