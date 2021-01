Mobile menu (bootstrap 4)

Has anyone seen a simple solution for bootstrap 4 on the responsive menu not closing down when using anchor links?

I’ve read a few posts and tried a few inline scripts but nothing seems to work.

Site is currently hosted as beta.gardenroomproductions.co.uk

<div class="responsive-mobile-menu"> <a href="#" title="" class="close-menu"><i class="ion-close"></i></a> <ul> <li><a class="active" href="#home" title="Home">Home</a></li> <li><a href="#about-us" title="">About</a></li> <li><a href="#works" title="">Works</a></li> <li><a href="#contact" title="">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div>

JS is standard bootstrap 4 script.