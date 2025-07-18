Mobile linking issues

Hello I have a page at https://tidewatermg.com/carrier-products/ and on mobile browsers like Safari or Chrome…if I click on the cards with the insurance logos and View Product Details button the link on the heading does not go to the page, unless I click it a second time.
Any ideas how to fix it on mobile? It’s fine on desktop.
