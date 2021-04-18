Mobile blog

@John_Betong, the ones that you originally sent? I’ll send them tomo.
If declared, a charset must be defined within the first 1024 characters on a page. If not declared, the browser assumes a charset based on the characters that it finds within those first 1024 characters.
The charset in John_Betong’s code in post #2 is well within that range as is his third example in post #71
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<script> var __pbpa = true;
</script>
<script>
var translated_warning_string = 'Warning: Never enter your Tumblr password unless \u201chttps://www.tumblr.com/login\u201d\x0ais the address in your web browser.\x0a\x0aYou should also see a green \u201cTumblr, Inc.\u201d identification in the address bar.\x0a\x0aSpammers and other bad guys use fake forms to steal passwords.\x0a\x0aTumblr will never ask you to log in from a user\u2019s blog.\x0a\x0aAre you absolutely sure you want to continue?';
</script>
<script src="https://assets.tumblr.com/assets/scripts/pre_tumblelog.js?_v=b9f848c06fcba7eaf305d4a7cb7a1b98">
</script>
In John_Betong’s second example in post #71, the meta charset statement is declared after 1180 characters so it is outside of that 1024 requirement.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<script> var __pbpa = true;
</script>
<script>
var translated_warning_string = 'Warning: Never enter your Tumblr password unless \u201chttps://www.tumblr.com/login\u201d\x0ais the address in your web browser.\x0a\x0aYou should also see a green \u201cTumblr, Inc.\u201d identification in the address bar.\x0a\x0aSpammers and other bad guys use fake forms to steal passwords.\x0a\x0aTumblr will never ask you to log in from a user\u2019s blog.\x0a\x0aAre you absolutely sure you want to continue?';
</script>
<script src="https://assets.tumblr.com/assets/scripts/pre_tumblelog.js?_v=b9f848c06fcba7eaf305d4a7cb7a1b98">
</script>
<!--
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head prefix="og: http://ogp.me/ns# fb: http://ogp.me/ns/fb# blog: http://ogp.me/ns/blog#">
-->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js">
</script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.9.1/jquery.min.js">
</script>
<!--
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script><script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.8.3.min.js"></script>
-->
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
You asked @TechnoBear
I got through the beginners learning hurdle by reading paperback books about HTML from cover to cover and working the examples in the books. Where questions were raised in my mind that the book didn’t address adequately, I went to a bookstore and looked for another book. Armed with a growing nest of basic knowledge, I created dozens and dozens of example pages (my “learning lab”) that demonstrated how different properties and values altered some small aspect of a page or its content. Eventually, I learned to assemble a page from scratch. Never relied on code or tutorials copied from the web. The web was younger then.
I believe most everyone else’s story is similar in that they learned the basics of writing a web page and formatting content according to the rules and tools of the day. That’s how we’ve grown. Learning along with our friends, perhaps, but no start-in-the-middle shortcuts.
To me, you represent a different generation. You seem to want to be spoon-fed or served. Personally, I’m delighted to help someone solve a particularly vexing problem… I enjoy the challenge. However, being used by someone whose goal is to goad me into “doing it for him” gives me no sense of accomplishment.
As advised by our best people, you need learn the basics of web page construction. As you do that most of these frustrating mysteries will come clear.
@ronpat I am from a different generation indeed. I I think we all are. @John_Betong you should already have the links…the ones that you had sent me originally, if those are what you are referring to…
@ladans37
Please be more specific and let me know the exact links.
Edit:
No wonder this Topic has reached about 80 posts
"No wonder this Topic has reached about 80 posts "
I don’t understand ? . What do you mean?
I asked for the specific link because the link supplied validates without errors or warnings.
@John_Betong ok I think it was this one. index-002
That link validates without errors or warnings?
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fthis-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk%2Fsp%2Fsp-j%2Fladans37%2Findex-002.php
Then I don’t remember which one did not. I thought it was this one.
Try to let elements naturally occur at the point you want using flexbox,
Ok, so as I have for my follower images, and so I should for the rest of the elements instead of
position: , top: ,
left: … etc.
Trying to figure out which
<div> is which in this :
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:-35px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div><!-- End of Feedburner counterwrapper wrapper -->
</div><!-- End of Feedburner counter widget wrapper -->
I know I have one missing, but also looks as though one may be either extra or in the wrong spot.
@ladans37.
…and your reason for not validating the script?
I’m only a beginner, so I’m not experienced with validation. I don’t know how to do that. Also, the code that doesn’t validate comes from the browser source code, not mine from Tumblr.
I mean, if there was any website that would actually fix the errors, then it will be a lot easier, since I don’t know what I’d have to look for. I’m just saying that I’m not familiar with this process.
@John_Betong also, I was wondering. Could the code be validated while the elements are still in place? I noticed when you validated mine, I only had the code to the clock and calendar.
@ladans37,
Check the link supplied and follow the instructions:
Note: #001
The source code of item #3 can be copied and pasted to a desktop “ladans-001.html” file and opened with any browser.
The source code can also be validated in the w3.org validator. Select the Validate by Direct Input tab and paste the source code into the text area.
Your script can be added or replaced between the body tags.
“Select the Validate by Direct Input tab and paste the source code into the text area.”
I have done this. The part I have difficulty with is the list of errors and warnings. I do not know what some of them mean. I need something that can actually say what to do in order to fix the error or warning.
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp/sp-j/ladans37/index-003.html
If you used the above link and validated the source code there are no errors or warnings?
Nobody except Google knows everything
When an error or warning is displayed, copy and paste into a Google search box.
“When an error or warning is displayed, copy and paste into a Google search box.”
Well yeah, done that too. So it doesn’t give you anything on how to go about fixing it. The hardest one I have come across was the X-UA compatible. No idea there.
The last closing div in that snippet has no opening div in that section you posted.
The second to last closing div is the closing div for #counterwidget.
You can’t nest an anchor inside a parent anchor as that is invalid and a link can’t have two destinations at the same time.
<!-- Start of WebFreeCounter Code -->
<div id="counterwidget">
<a style="text-decoration:none; text-shadow:none;" href="https://feeds.feedburner.com/WriterOnWheels">
<div class="counterwrapper">
<p class="subscriptiontitle">readers</p>
<div id="messenger"></div>
<!-- you can't nest an anchor inside another anchor
<a class="fbcount" href="https://feedburner.google.com/fb/a/dashboard?id=3d2rlagcc27seqa1a7ser3hlo8" title="Jump to the Analyze tab for this feed">3</a>
-->
</div>
<div class="innercounterwrap">
<div style="color:gray; font-size:6px; font-family:Small Fonts, Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; position:relative; top:-35px;left:5px;letter-spacing:1px;">BY FEEDBURNER</div>
</div>
</a>
</div><!-- End of #counterwidget div -->
</div><!-- There is no opening div for this in the example you posted -->