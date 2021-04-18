Mobile blog

If declared, a charset must be defined within the first 1024 characters on a page. If not declared, the browser assumes a charset based on the characters that it finds within those first 1024 characters.

The charset in John_Betong’s code in post #2 is well within that range as is his third example in post #71

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <script> var __pbpa = true; </script> <script> var translated_warning_string = 'Warning: Never enter your Tumblr password unless \u201chttps://www.tumblr.com/login\u201d\x0ais the address in your web browser.\x0a\x0aYou should also see a green \u201cTumblr, Inc.\u201d identification in the address bar.\x0a\x0aSpammers and other bad guys use fake forms to steal passwords.\x0a\x0aTumblr will never ask you to log in from a user\u2019s blog.\x0a\x0aAre you absolutely sure you want to continue?'; </script> <script src="https://assets.tumblr.com/assets/scripts/pre_tumblelog.js?_v=b9f848c06fcba7eaf305d4a7cb7a1b98"> </script>

In John_Betong’s second example in post #71, the meta charset statement is declared after 1180 characters so it is outside of that 1024 requirement.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <script> var __pbpa = true; </script> <script> var translated_warning_string = 'Warning: Never enter your Tumblr password unless \u201chttps://www.tumblr.com/login\u201d\x0ais the address in your web browser.\x0a\x0aYou should also see a green \u201cTumblr, Inc.\u201d identification in the address bar.\x0a\x0aSpammers and other bad guys use fake forms to steal passwords.\x0a\x0aTumblr will never ask you to log in from a user\u2019s blog.\x0a\x0aAre you absolutely sure you want to continue?'; </script> <script src="https://assets.tumblr.com/assets/scripts/pre_tumblelog.js?_v=b9f848c06fcba7eaf305d4a7cb7a1b98"> </script> <!-- <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head prefix="og: http://ogp.me/ns# fb: http://ogp.me/ns/fb# blog: http://ogp.me/ns/blog#"> --> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"> </script> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.9.1/jquery.min.js"> </script> <!-- <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script><script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.8.3.min.js"></script> --> <meta charset="UTF-8" />

You asked @TechnoBear

ladans37: ladans37: So how did you manage to get through? I manage best through examples, tutorials, or if someone will either tell me what to do (e.g. put this here, not that. use this…etc.), or just if does this for me.

I got through the beginners learning hurdle by reading paperback books about HTML from cover to cover and working the examples in the books. Where questions were raised in my mind that the book didn’t address adequately, I went to a bookstore and looked for another book. Armed with a growing nest of basic knowledge, I created dozens and dozens of example pages (my “learning lab”) that demonstrated how different properties and values altered some small aspect of a page or its content. Eventually, I learned to assemble a page from scratch. Never relied on code or tutorials copied from the web. The web was younger then.

I believe most everyone else’s story is similar in that they learned the basics of writing a web page and formatting content according to the rules and tools of the day. That’s how we’ve grown. Learning along with our friends, perhaps, but no start-in-the-middle shortcuts.

To me, you represent a different generation. You seem to want to be spoon-fed or served. Personally, I’m delighted to help someone solve a particularly vexing problem… I enjoy the challenge. However, being used by someone whose goal is to goad me into “doing it for him” gives me no sense of accomplishment.

As advised by our best people, you need learn the basics of web page construction. As you do that most of these frustrating mysteries will come clear.