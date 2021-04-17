Mobile blog

@TechnoBear you’ve already pointed out my mistakes, and I’m doing my best to try to get to them. I am not ignoring you at all. It’s just that I’m not familiar with how to go about fixing them up, and would like to know how to. That’s why I’m here, and why I go look up tutorials, YouTube videos, Google, etc. But it’s not as easy as you may think. I’m not a pro, but I am willing to learn with guidance.
I totally understand that you have hundreds of people who need as much help as I do, so I’m trying to be patient and I can try on my own as much as I can. I really do appreciate you all…maybe I do need to step back as Paul says. As for validation… I don’t see any tutorial on how to fix validation errors. I have tried searching for this, doing it and didn’t go well.
Even the most famous and important websites aren’t all validated. If you look into them you will see . Why would it cause you not to help?
I will keep trying on my own if that’s what you really want. Maybe I can manage.
I also suggested somewhere among the myriad of posts to create a new TumblR web page with just a “Hello World” message. Afterwards valid the TumblR we-page using the tools I provided and once validated replace the relevant HTML “Hello World” and replace with the sections I created in my online validated demo web-page.
The idea was to start with a valid web-page and gradually include modifications and validate every change…
It looks as though you decided not to persue this course of action so I’m afraid I can no longer be of assistance.
Because frankly, I don’t know how to work with your approach.
I validate my own code frequently while I’m working, and it’s always my first step if something doesn’t behave as expected. It’s the most basic of troubleshooting tools, yet I’ve clearly failed to communicate its importance and relevance to you, despite several posts on the subject.
Indeed, I don’t seem to be the right person to teach you at all, because I’m still giving the same advice I gave two months ago, regarding taking things one step at a time in a logical manner, but you’re still following your preferred method of jumping about from one thing to another, trying to do everything at once. Again, I don’t know how to work like that.
I’m not even sure what level I should be aiming my help at. You have said you’re a beginner, and your code and comments seem to back that up, yet you have proven reluctant to take time to learn the basics. It has been suggested more than once that you would benefit from a structured course or good book to gain a thorough grounding in a logical manner, but your response is always that you’ve read a book, or parts of a book, or did a course some years ago. I agree it is not easy being self-taught; many of us here have gone down that route and know what it’s like. However, you also choose to ignore sound advice given to you, not just by me but by genuine experts like Paul, which is not an approach I would expect from a beginner.
It has nothing to do with what I want. You’ve been given advice on how to proceed, both with your code and with asking good, clear, questions in the forums, which will enable others to respond effectively.
Everybody here is giving up their free time to help others; nobody is paid for doing this. I have reached the point where I don’t see any way forward, so rather than waste my time and yours, I will wish you well with your blog, and leave it to others who may have a better idea of how to assist.
So how did you manage to get through? I manage best through examples, tutorials, or if someone will either tell me what to do (e.g. put this here, not that. use this…etc.), or just if does this for me. I know the latter isn’t a good one. I tried finding examples of 3 column websites exactly like mine, to see what the coding is like, but couldn’t find many.
However, you also choose to ignore sound advice given to you, not just by me but by genuine experts like Paul, which is not an approach I would expect from a beginner.
That would be very wrong of me. Why would I do that? I have tried to follow advice, but it’s been very difficult.
If declared, a charset must be defined within the first 1024 characters on a page. If not declared, the browser assumes a charset based on the characters that it finds within those first 1024 characters.
The charset in John_Betong’s code in post #2 is well within that range as is his third example in post #71
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<script> var __pbpa = true;
</script>
<script>
var translated_warning_string = 'Warning: Never enter your Tumblr password unless \u201chttps://www.tumblr.com/login\u201d\x0ais the address in your web browser.\x0a\x0aYou should also see a green \u201cTumblr, Inc.\u201d identification in the address bar.\x0a\x0aSpammers and other bad guys use fake forms to steal passwords.\x0a\x0aTumblr will never ask you to log in from a user\u2019s blog.\x0a\x0aAre you absolutely sure you want to continue?';
</script>
<script src="https://assets.tumblr.com/assets/scripts/pre_tumblelog.js?_v=b9f848c06fcba7eaf305d4a7cb7a1b98">
</script>
In John_Betong’s second example in post #71, the meta charset statement is declared after 1180 characters so it is outside of that 1024 requirement.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<script> var __pbpa = true;
</script>
<script>
var translated_warning_string = 'Warning: Never enter your Tumblr password unless \u201chttps://www.tumblr.com/login\u201d\x0ais the address in your web browser.\x0a\x0aYou should also see a green \u201cTumblr, Inc.\u201d identification in the address bar.\x0a\x0aSpammers and other bad guys use fake forms to steal passwords.\x0a\x0aTumblr will never ask you to log in from a user\u2019s blog.\x0a\x0aAre you absolutely sure you want to continue?';
</script>
<script src="https://assets.tumblr.com/assets/scripts/pre_tumblelog.js?_v=b9f848c06fcba7eaf305d4a7cb7a1b98">
</script>
<!--
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head prefix="og: http://ogp.me/ns# fb: http://ogp.me/ns/fb# blog: http://ogp.me/ns/blog#">
-->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js">
</script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.9.1/jquery.min.js">
</script>
<!--
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script><script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.8.3.min.js"></script>
-->
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
I got through the beginners learning hurdle by reading paperback books about HTML from cover to cover and working the examples in the books. Where questions were raised in my mind that the book didn’t address adequately, I went to a bookstore and looked for another book. Armed with a growing nest of basic knowledge, I created dozens and dozens of example pages (my “learning lab”) that demonstrated how different properties and values altered some small aspect of a page or its content. Eventually, I learned to assemble a page from scratch. Never relied on code or tutorials copied from the web. The web was younger then.
I believe most everyone else’s story is similar in that they learned the basics of writing a web page and formatting content according to the rules and tools of the day. That’s how we’ve grown. Learning along with our friends, perhaps, but no start-in-the-middle shortcuts.
To me, you represent a different generation. You seem to want to be spoon-fed or served. Personally, I’m delighted to help someone solve a particularly vexing problem… I enjoy the challenge. However, being used by someone whose goal is to goad me into “doing it for him” gives me no sense of accomplishment.
As advised by our best people, you need learn the basics of web page construction. As you do that most of these frustrating mysteries will come clear.