Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: Why would it cause you not to help?

Because frankly, I don’t know how to work with your approach.

I validate my own code frequently while I’m working, and it’s always my first step if something doesn’t behave as expected. It’s the most basic of troubleshooting tools, yet I’ve clearly failed to communicate its importance and relevance to you, despite several posts on the subject.

Indeed, I don’t seem to be the right person to teach you at all, because I’m still giving the same advice I gave two months ago, regarding taking things one step at a time in a logical manner, but you’re still following your preferred method of jumping about from one thing to another, trying to do everything at once. Again, I don’t know how to work like that.

I’m not even sure what level I should be aiming my help at. You have said you’re a beginner, and your code and comments seem to back that up, yet you have proven reluctant to take time to learn the basics. It has been suggested more than once that you would benefit from a structured course or good book to gain a thorough grounding in a logical manner, but your response is always that you’ve read a book, or parts of a book, or did a course some years ago. I agree it is not easy being self-taught; many of us here have gone down that route and know what it’s like. However, you also choose to ignore sound advice given to you, not just by me but by genuine experts like Paul, which is not an approach I would expect from a beginner.

ladans37: ladans37: I will keep trying on my own if that’s what you really want.

It has nothing to do with what I want. You’ve been given advice on how to proceed, both with your code and with asking good, clear, questions in the forums, which will enable others to respond effectively.

Everybody here is giving up their free time to help others; nobody is paid for doing this. I have reached the point where I don’t see any way forward, so rather than waste my time and yours, I will wish you well with your blog, and leave it to others who may have a better idea of how to assist.