Mobile blog

Started working on this
Think it looks good, but the last two images bother me, as they aren’t aligned like the previous two rows.
You can get rid of 90% of that code and just use this only.
body {
background: #333;
}
.myfollowers {
color: white;
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Open Sans, Karla, Arial, Lucida Sans, Georgia,
Verdana;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 21px;
text-shadow: 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black,
0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black,
0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black, 0px 0px 1px black,
0px 0px 1px black, 6px 0px 12px #0b051c, -6px 0px 12px lightblue;
}
#followercontainer {
display:flex;
width: 122px;
flex-flow: row wrap;
margin-top: 12px;
padding:0 0 8px;
background: blue;
}
#followercontainer > div {
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
margin: 8px 0 0 8px;
}
#followercontainer > div img {
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
}
Don’t repeat things that are all the same hundreds of times.
Thanks I’ll have that in mind. Looking into this tutorial for now
I think I sparked my eureka moment with this, thanks to the tutorial.
Just one problem. I put it on my blog, it’s waaaaaay down there, and not aligned with its header.
Problem fixed. I think… added
margin:-47em 12em;
No not really.
That’s a magic number again.
If you have coded correctly the element should be in the right position to start with.
Work out why you have to do silly things like that.
You’ve put it inside the
.calendar-wrapper div, along with all the other things Paul pointed out which don’t belong there.
Blockquote You’ve put it inside the
.calendar-wrapperdiv, along with all the other things Paul pointed out which don’t belong there.
Yes, I’m aware of that issue. Will get to that soon. Haven’t forgotten. But I’m bothered with the fact that Paul says I’m using magic numbers. I want to fix this. I just don’t see how.
There is little point (it seems to me) in “fixing” the layout with the HTML structure incorrect, and then correcting the HTML structure and fixing the layout all over again.
As I’m sure we’ve said before, start by getting the basic HTML structure correct, and then add CSS. You don’t wallpaper your walls and then go back to fix the holes in the underlying plaster, but that’s what you’re trying to do here.
You don’t wallpaper your walls and then go back to fix the holes in the underlying plaster
Course not. It’s not my intention. I guess I’m doing that without knowing I am.
start by getting the basic HTML structure correct, and then add CSS
If only I could find examples of this. I don’t know what I’m missing out. The issues I’m seeing for now are : removing the HTML from the
calendar-wrapper, which will then require me to rearrange the other elements as they will fall out of place, and then figuring out how I can avoid using positioning so often. This one is still a challenge.
All we’re saying is to think about the structure of your site logically. There are no “examples” as such. You have been given advice on this already, by me and by Paul.
You just need to slow down and take it step by step. Trying to do everything at once will never work, and trying to fix the layout before you sort out the HTML is a waste of time.
Take everything which is not part of the calendar out of
.calendar-wrapper. What is the next item in your column? Put a wrapper around all the elements connected with that (if there isn’t a wrapper there already). Move on to the next item and repeat, until everything is in it’s own “box” and can be taken out or moved around without affecting anything else. Remember to check your code in the HTML Validator to catch any typos or other errors.
Now you can move on to styling things so they look the way you want them to. Again, deal with one item at a time, in a logical order.
You might find the following helpful:
each of your sections should be in aof its own, so it can be moved or repositioned as a whole, without disturbing other elements
I understand that. I think that’s my problem in the first place.
@Gandalf thanks, I’ll take a look at those. I already have bookx on HTML though, just not HTML5 I think.
Ok, I think I’m finally getting around to something here
I’ve decided not to worry about the validation, as I had read in a post from @RyanReese. Not 100% sure, but I did read something on that from him. My blog is not a company or anything, it’s a personal one. I don’t even have it on search sites or anything like. It’s private only shared with some friends and family.
Validation is a very basic - and essential - step, and it doesn’t matter how many people read your blog.
If there are mistakes in your code then all bets are off as to how it will display.
If that’s really how you feel, then I wish you all the best, and I’ll bow out at this stage.
If you’re not prepared to validate your code there really is very little point in asking people to help you.
Well what I’m trying to say is that @John_Betong has validated it for me, but I think he did so off of Tumblr, and not through Tumblr. Not sure on that though.
Because I think the reason why it does not validate is Tumblr. If I was to put it say from like, Visual Studio Code, or some other coding software, it probably would.
@TechnoBear you’ve already pointed out my mistakes, and I’m doing my best to try to get to them. I am not ignoring you at all. It’s just that I’m not familiar with how to go about fixing them up, and would like to know how to. That’s why I’m here, and why I go look up tutorials, YouTube videos, Google, etc. But it’s not as easy as you may think. I’m not a pro, but I am willing to learn with guidance.
I totally understand that you have hundreds of people who need as much help as I do, so I’m trying to be patient and I can try on my own as much as I can. I really do appreciate you all…maybe I do need to step back as Paul says. As for validation… I don’t see any tutorial on how to fix validation errors. I have tried searching for this, doing it and didn’t go well.
Even the most famous and important websites aren’t all validated. If you look into them you will see . Why would it cause you not to help?
I will keep trying on my own if that’s what you really want. Maybe I can manage.
Yes I created a a valid standalone web-page that was also Google Mobile Friendly which can be found here:
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp/sp-j/ladans37/
I also suggested somewhere among the myriad of posts to create a new TumblR web page with just a “Hello World” message. Afterwards valid the TumblR we-page using the tools I provided and once validated replace the relevant HTML “Hello World” and replace with the sections I created in my online validated demo web-page.
The idea was to start with a valid web-page and gradually include modifications and validate every change…
It looks as though you decided not to persue this course of action so I’m afraid I can no longer be of assistance.