Mobile blog

If only I could find examples of this. I don't know what I'm missing out.

All we’re saying is to think about the structure of your site logically. There are no “examples” as such. You have been given advice on this already, by me and by Paul.

Making a fixed layout responsive HTML & CSS I’m assuming this is the course you’re now following, in which case my advice would be to go more slowly and not try to add everything at once. Set up your three columns. Add the first item to your main column. Does it look right? If not, why not? Sort that out, and when you’re happy with it, add the next item and repeat the process. At every step, stop and validate your code: HTML - https://validator.w3.org CSS - https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/ Don’t add more content until what y…

Making a fixed layout responsive HTML & CSS As Paul explained elsewhere, each of your sections should be in a <div></div> of its own, so it can be moved or repositioned as a whole, without disturbing other elements. Hopefully you are remembering to follow that advice.

You just need to slow down and take it step by step. Trying to do everything at once will never work, and trying to fix the layout before you sort out the HTML is a waste of time.

Take everything which is not part of the calendar out of .calendar-wrapper . What is the next item in your column? Put a wrapper around all the elements connected with that (if there isn’t a wrapper there already). Move on to the next item and repeat, until everything is in it’s own “box” and can be taken out or moved around without affecting anything else. Remember to check your code in the HTML Validator to catch any typos or other errors.

Now you can move on to styling things so they look the way you want them to. Again, deal with one item at a time, in a logical order.