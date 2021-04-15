Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: Hoping someone can, cause I can’t even teach myself.

I think you need to take a step back as you are battling concepts outside of your skill level or knowledge.

You really need to take a small course on CSS layout techniques so that you get a basic understanding of the structure you need in order to lay things out successfully on a page. There are many free courses around or the paid ones on Sitepoint are very good.

You really need to spend a few weeks just getting to grips with the basic concepts rather than just throwing random rules at content until it appears to fit your needs.

I have been trying to teach you but even though I repeatedly tell you not to use things like relative positioning you continue to use it for virtually every element on your page. I realise that’s because you don’t yet understand how to layout pages properly and you are just doing it piecemeal. You really need to step away and work through some tutorials and examples and then things may start to make sense.

You must also pay attention to easy stuff.

e.g. you have a calendar wrapper div.

.calendar-wrapper { width: 299px; height: 297px; margin: 1rem 0; border-radius: 5px; position: relative; cursor: default; }

That element has a fixed height of 297px yet to have decided to put every single item in your column inside that div! It was just supposed to wrap the calendar and is only 297px. How can you expect content that is about 1000px (or more) tall to fit inside properly? That’s not CSS that’s just common sense to know that there would be a problem there.

You also place separate elements on top of other separate elements instead of creating and grouping a proper structure for the task in hand. All those follower images are magic numbered into place one at a time. They could have all been lined up with a few lines of code and no positioning.

As I said I can tell you how things should be but I can’t make you learn. You have to do that for yourself. I have given you in depth instruction on how pages are laid out and how you should approach things so now its up to you to go away and practice some methods and then you can come back and start tidying up your code.