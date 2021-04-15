Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: I don’t see any scrollbar.

Here it is all the way from 1280px and downwards. This is on a mac so scrollbars only show on hover but you can see them in the screenshot at the bottom.

Then on small screen that same scrollbar has the effect of squashing the content. the gap down the right side is caused by the overflowing content.

I haven’t tested mobile as such because you seem to be displaying a different page on mobile.

ladans37: ladans37: Otherwise, I don’t see where and what I need to adjust…

Don’t use relative positioning; use something more appropriate.

ladans37: ladans37: The clock and nav look fine on mobile. At least, to me

They look ok but the items I mentioned stick out of the containers. They are the elements causing a horizontal scrollbar The parts that stick out are mostly not visible but have an effect. Just highlight them with your devtools and you see their outline goes way beyond the screen. If you have a 300px width item sitting at the right edge of the window then there is 270px of it outside the viewport. Just because the content of that item is only around 30px the whole item was 300px and you shifted it left by 270px width relative positioning meaning it needs 270px + 300px space to live in. That’s why it causes a scrollbar and the other issues I pointed out.

It’s not the first time we’ve had this conversation so I will leave this with you for now until you have an eureka moment.