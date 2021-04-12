Mobile blog

@TechnoBear , I’m referring to what you said earlier…
You don’t need both
max-widthand
width. Remove the
widthif you want it to match the wrapper.
So I did that, but a gap still remains on mobile view.
@TechnoBear , I’m referring to what you said earlier…
You don’t need both
max-widthand
width. Remove the
widthif you want it to match the wrapper.
So I did that, but a gap still remains on mobile view.
And I’m asking you whether the gap you are referring to is the one created by the
body {padding: 10px;} rule. If you use dev tool to remove that rule, the gap I see goes away.
If I’m looking at the wrong thing, then you will need to explain the issue more clearly.
body {padding: 10px;} rule.
Ok I will try removing that.
Did not help. It’s either the gap next to the column that shows up, or the gap next to the footer. When I try fixing one, the other happens. I don’t get this at all. Both appearing at the right side.
What device are you using? I can’t reproduce that issue.
Edit:
More to the point, what code are you using? I’d assumed you had updated your live site, but clearly not. As we have said countless times before, if you want others to help, you need to provide the code to let us reproduce the issue.
@TechnoBear it’s a Motorola z2 Play using Firefox version 87.0.0-rc.1. What do you mean what code? I’m on my blog live site HTML, CSS. I have given you the code in previous mentions. What specific code are you looking for?
On your live site I’m still seeing a width of 80em for footer.
Ok, yes. It’s what I put after you said that I don’t need both
max-width and
width.
But at no point did I tell you to change the width from 1280px.
No, you didn’t. The 80em I have is = 1280px, so nothing really changed.
You seem to have missed or misread Paul’s post:
And if I have my font size set differently to yours, what then?
And if I have my font size set differently to yours, what then?
I don’t know about that…
I now have :
.main-footer {/*new changes */
max-width:80em;
border: 0px solid lime;
background: black;
box-shadow: none;
margin: auto;
margin-top:4px;
padding: 60px;
}
.mywrapper {
max-width: 80em;
margin: auto;
}
Should be a match now.
@PaulOB nice. If that’s mobile view then it must be a browser compat thing. Different browsers show differently. Otherwise, I have the same exact view on desktop, not mobile.
No that’s a desktop view in Chrome. It has 3 columns like the image you showed.
You go to one column around 800px but from 1280px down to 800px you don’t do anything and the layout is too wide as you can see by the horizontal scrollbar. Any tablets at 800px will have a big gap at the side due to the sideways scroll.
At 800px you go to one column and it gets a little better but you still have content wider than the screen. As you get below 500px it gets worse and content pushes out to the side making the blog text smaller giving that gap at the side.
You are overflowing content on many items because you still use the wrong sort of positioning. For example this element.
.debilevsy {
position: relative;
top: -1018px;
left: 270px;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
border: 0px solid red;
background: none;
}
You have once again wrongly used relative positioning despite me telling you never to use it again until you know what you are doing ;). You have shifted it left by 270px and it is 30px wide and the element is already at the right edge so now you have created a horizontal scroll of around 270px. On mobile this will have the effect of shortening all the other content and creating a gap at the side.
You make similar mistakes with your #clocktitle and your nav is also too big to fit on smaller screens. Some of your figure element are also wider than any mobile screens as you have given them fixed widths.
You cannot have any element that overflow your fluid width containers. If at any stage you have a horizontal scrollbar on the viewport then that will break mobile screens as they effectively squash the other content as can be seen by the blog getting narrower and narrower.
Go through every element on your page and make it fit at every pixel. If something sticks out then you are doing it wrong so go back and fix it. A quick fix in some cases would be to apply overflow:hidden to a parent but that’s a hack when the element shouldn’t be sticking out in the first place.
The clock and nav look fine on mobile. At least, to me… It seems it’s the follower icons as you mentioned that is the problem, so I can remove the
position:relative on that, but I see everything else looks fine. Another problem is that my blog zooms in by default when I use Firefox’s Desktop site option.
Otherwise, I don’t see where and what I need to adjust…
layout is too wide as you can see by the horizontal scrollbar.
I don’t see any scrollbar.