Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: If that’s mobile view t

No that’s a desktop view in Chrome. It has 3 columns like the image you showed.

You go to one column around 800px but from 1280px down to 800px you don’t do anything and the layout is too wide as you can see by the horizontal scrollbar. Any tablets at 800px will have a big gap at the side due to the sideways scroll.

At 800px you go to one column and it gets a little better but you still have content wider than the screen. As you get below 500px it gets worse and content pushes out to the side making the blog text smaller giving that gap at the side.

You are overflowing content on many items because you still use the wrong sort of positioning. For example this element.

.debilevsy { position: relative; top: -1018px; left: 270px; width: 30px; height: 30px; border: 0px solid red; background: none; }

You have once again wrongly used relative positioning despite me telling you never to use it again until you know what you are doing ;). You have shifted it left by 270px and it is 30px wide and the element is already at the right edge so now you have created a horizontal scroll of around 270px. On mobile this will have the effect of shortening all the other content and creating a gap at the side.

You make similar mistakes with your #clocktitle and your nav is also too big to fit on smaller screens. Some of your figure element are also wider than any mobile screens as you have given them fixed widths.

You cannot have any element that overflow your fluid width containers. If at any stage you have a horizontal scrollbar on the viewport then that will break mobile screens as they effectively squash the other content as can be seen by the blog getting narrower and narrower.

Go through every element on your page and make it fit at every pixel. If something sticks out then you are doing it wrong so go back and fix it. A quick fix in some cases would be to apply overflow:hidden to a parent but that’s a hack when the element shouldn’t be sticking out in the first place.