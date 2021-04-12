Mobile blog

So here’s a screenshot of what my blog currently looks like. I’m liking it, but I feel that it needs improvement. Been reading into how to make your blog mobile friendly, and they mention using media queries, which I have, but I haven’t been able to get it to work.
Media queries is not necessary as long as hard-coded widths are not used. Use EM or percentage to set widths.
<!doctype html><html lang="en-gb">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="screen.css">
<title> home Page </title>
<style>
p {margin: 0 auto 1em;}
div {
width: 88%; max-width: 42em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: dotted 3px RED;
background-color: f5f5f5; color: BLUE;
}
.tac {text-align: center;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> Google Mobile Friendly Test for responsive web page </h1>
<div>
<p>
This web page is Google Mobile Friendly and can be tested with the following link:
</p>
<p class="tac">
<a href="https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly">
Googe Mobile Friendly Test
</a>
</p>
<p>
This web page can be tested on your desktop and does not require to be online.
</p>
<p>
Copy and paste the source code of this page, click above link, select <Code> and paste into the text box.
</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
If you need help with something specific, then you need to post the full, relevant code (or a link to the live site) so that we can see what’s happening.
It’s hard to tell from your post what it is you want help with, as there is no actual question there …
