Mobile blog

Ok, yes I changed it back after I realized that the others weren’t working.
Try enclosing the two word script names inside quotes:
font-family: ‘Creamy Script’, Arial, ‘Freestyle Script’;
Edit:
Also try validating the script:
Family names containing whitespace should be quoted. If quoting is omitted, any whitespace characters before and after the name are ignored and any sequence of whitespace characters inside the name is converted to a single space.
Also tried putting that in quotes :
'Dancing Script'
I used Dancing Script as an example just to show what I’ve tried. That font in particular works fine on mobile.
Update - problem solved. I followed a YouTube tutorial which showed how to add fonts. I needed this
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Merienda+One&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
In addition to adding the font to the CSS.
I can’t find any link similar to the ones above for the font Fertigo Pro. Google fonts does not show any. I don’t know where else would. Really would like to have it, as well as Streetscript Redux.
Ok looks like I found one
<link href="//db.onlinewebfonts.com/c/0ab8b58d30780b299027dda81ae5d23f?family=StreetscriptRedux" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>
So with the help of those font links, some being from Google fonts, it came out to what I wanted.
But is it really important for it to look exactly the same as on desktop?
No, it’s only important for it to be equally usable on mobile and desktop.
I’m still getting a “Page cannot be reached” when I go to Google’s mobile friendly test. I don’t understand. Maybe I need to remove this
<meta name="robots" content="noindex" />
Started working on a new design idea for my mobile nav menu. Am failing at it .
So I just want to have that button slide out the menu to the right… As in like this one
I hope they’re showing up. Sometimes CodePen plays funny tricks when copying the link… . Oh, and I want it to be CSS only, no JS. I know it’s possible, have seen it.
On a mobile phone, you are going to have very little space for a horizontal menu, which is why the convention is the “Hamburger” button which reveals a vertical menu.
If you insist on using a horizontal menu, then you might as well just show it in the first place, rather than forcing people to mess about with the button.
@TechnoBear just adding the button to this will have very little space?
The width would still stay the same I’d think.
What advantage will adding the button bring to your users? They will have to first press the button and then the link they want, rather than simply being able to press the link.
There is already very little space between links in that menu, meaning anybody with large fingers, arthritis, or other mobility or visual problems will probably struggle to use it. You’re now proposing adding a button which will take up some of that limited space.
I’ll leave it as is then. Just thought to try something different. Your hamburger menu is a great idea, I agree with it. I just wanted something new to try out is all.
There’s nothing wrong with trying out new ideas, but before you do, stop and think about how they will work in practice, and whether they will benefit or hinder your visitors.
You’re right. I should. Also saw this menu idea, maybe it be better
It will just push the whole page over a bit.
I actually like this one ^ more. You can even put your search bar in it.
