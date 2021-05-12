Mobile blog

You didn’t read the link on how to use it.

The font face rule goes at the top of the style sheet on its own and downloads the font so that it can be used in the same way as any other font.

You just call it by it’s font name. You don’t use the font face rule again.

`h1 {font-family:‘my new font name’;’

Please read the documentation in full. Note you can only use free fonts or ones you’ve paid for and are licensed for web use.