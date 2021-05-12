Mobile blog

@PaulOB true. I looked into using @font-face. Will have to look into it more to see how it works. I’m new to that.
Google fonts seems to work well . I’ll stick to it then.
Looks awesome. I’ll still explore @font-face though.
By the looks of the code, @font-face can’t be applied to particular elements. I mean, can I still do this
.header h1 {
@font-face {
font-family: 'ChunkFiveRegular;
src: url('Chunkfive-webfont.eot);
src: local(‚ò?'),
url('Chunkfive-webfont.woff') format('woff'),
url('Chunkfive-webfont.ttf') format('truetype'),
url('Chunkfive-webfont.svg#webfont') format('svg');
}
}
Or other elements with a different @font-face?
You didn’t read the link on how to use it.
The font face rule goes at the top of the style sheet on its own and downloads the font so that it can be used in the same way as any other font.
You just call it by it’s font name. You don’t use the font face rule again.
`h1 {font-family:‘my new font name’;’
Please read the documentation in full. Note you can only use free fonts or ones you’ve paid for and are licensed for web use.
@PaulOB thanks. I’ll be sure to look through it. Seen how it’s used now, as in Chris Coyier’s example.
Seems not all Google fonts can be used. Some just don’t work. I tried many, and had luck with just one.
If you have one working then they should all work.
You must have done something wrong.
I’ll look into it @PaulOB. Maybe I have, but I don’t think… . Will keep trying.
Still not working. Tried same fonts I did yesterday. I put it exactly the same as I had put the one that works.
.header {
text-align: center;
color: #000000;
font-family: Dancing Script, Arial, Freestyle Script;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
padding-top: 2rem;
}
Also tried putting that in quotes :
'Dancing Script'
Which text are you expecting to appear in
'Dancing Script'?
As far as I can see, every item in your header has its own font set, and the more specific rule will take precedence.
@TechnoBear , Dancing Script is the one that already works fine. It’s the others that don’t. I tried
font-family: Creamy Script, Arial, Freestyle Script;
font-family: Salsa, Arial, Freestyle Script;
font-family: Mereinda One, Arial, Freestyle Script;
These are all from Google fonts I downloaded.
If you actually want help with this, then you will need to apply one of those fonts, and if it does not work, tell us which element you are targeting, (at which screen size, if relevant) and show your CSS.
We cannot guess at what is going wrong when the problem code does not exist on your blog.
@TechnoBear ok cool. You’re right. I didn’t put in enough there. Here’s the full load example I’m trying to achieve
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
.nav {
font-family: Creamy Script, Arial, Freestyle Script;
}
.h1 a {
font-family: Creamy Script, Arial, Freestyle Script;
}
Hope this helps.
I don’t see that anywhere on your blog.
I see this:
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
/* For mobile phones: */
.nav {
text-transform: capitalize;
font-family: Open Sans, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
font-weight: 500;
text-align:center;
}
Ok, yes I changed it back after I realized that the others weren’t working.
Try enclosing the two word script names inside quotes:
font-family: ‘Creamy Script’, Arial, ‘Freestyle Script’;
Edit:
Also try validating the script:
Family names containing whitespace should be quoted. If quoting is omitted, any whitespace characters before and after the name are ignored and any sequence of whitespace characters inside the name is converted to a single space.
Also tried putting that in quotes :
'Dancing Script'
I used Dancing Script as an example just to show what I’ve tried. That font in particular works fine on mobile.
Update - problem solved. I followed a YouTube tutorial which showed how to add fonts. I needed this
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Merienda+One&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
In addition to adding the font to the CSS.
I can’t find any link similar to the ones above for the font Fertigo Pro. Google fonts does not show any. I don’t know where else would. Really would like to have it, as well as Streetscript Redux.
Ok looks like I found one
<link href="//db.onlinewebfonts.com/c/0ab8b58d30780b299027dda81ae5d23f?family=StreetscriptRedux" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>