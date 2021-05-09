Mobile blog

Ok replaced that. Seems good now. I’m on another PC, so can’t tell if it’s the same. I do have Firefox on it though.
That gap is the margins you set on the
<li>
line 1793 in your css
li {
/* These are the individual list items--the years, the months, the links. We want them to have some space between them to look nicer, and we can do that using margin. */
margin-top: 10px;
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
@Ray.H that’s the CSS to my blog archive. Read the comment out, you’ll see. I’m talking about the navbar.
Your navbar also has list items in it and that selector is targeting ALL of them on the page.
Remove the margins in your inspector tools and you will see the proof is in the pudding.
@Ray.H ok I’ll take a look at it in the morning. Thanks
@Ray.H hi. I see what you’re saying now. If I remove those properties then the blog archive will be affected, but I can find another way to fix that up.
Done. Nevermind what I said, I was confused for some reason. It’s all good now. Thanks again.
Is it possible to get the fonts to look like the way they are on my live page, for mobile as well? I want them to look like this
But they aren’t changing to that, as I do add the CSS to the media query (768px). Maybe it’s the way it is.
The text will only display in Streetscript Redux if that font is installed on the device you’re viewing on, which in most cases is unlikely. I don’t see that font at any screen size, because I don’t have the font on my system.
There are ways to add custom fonts to a site, but for Tumblr I think you would need to use one which is hosted online, such as Google fonts.
@TechnoBear thanks. I’ve seen on many mobile websites where the fonts are the same as on the desktop versions, and I’ve been interested in making my blog look like that too. Just don’t know where to start from. I can try starting from Google fonts, but don’t know how bringing it to mobile works out.
It has nothing to do with mobile.
I don’t have your font on my desktop. No one probably does. You are the only one who sees it because you have downloaded that font to your desktop. There are only half a dozen common fonts available on people’s system which is why you specify the fonts in a font-stack to cater as best you can.
@TechnoBear was suggesting that you link to a google font that is close to what you want and then everyone will have that font as it gets downloaded (albeit that it will slow down the page as they have to load the font-file which is quite large).
People can only see what fonts are on their own system unless you use @font-face to download a custom font.
@PaulOB true. I looked into using @font-face. Will have to look into it more to see how it works. I’m new to that.
Google fonts seems to work well . I’ll stick to it then.
Looks awesome. I’ll still explore @font-face though.
By the looks of the code, @font-face can’t be applied to particular elements. I mean, can I still do this
.header h1 {
@font-face {
font-family: 'ChunkFiveRegular;
src: url('Chunkfive-webfont.eot);
src: local(‚ò?'),
url('Chunkfive-webfont.woff') format('woff'),
url('Chunkfive-webfont.ttf') format('truetype'),
url('Chunkfive-webfont.svg#webfont') format('svg');
}
}
Or other elements with a different @font-face?
You didn’t read the link on how to use it.
The font face rule goes at the top of the style sheet on its own and downloads the font so that it can be used in the same way as any other font.
You just call it by it’s font name. You don’t use the font face rule again.
`h1 {font-family:‘my new font name’;’
Please read the documentation in full. Note you can only use free fonts or ones you’ve paid for and are licensed for web use.
@PaulOB thanks. I’ll be sure to look through it. Seen how it’s used now, as in Chris Coyier’s example.
Seems not all Google fonts can be used. Some just don’t work. I tried many, and had luck with just one.
If you have one working then they should all work.
You must have done something wrong.
I’ll look into it @PaulOB. Maybe I have, but I don’t think… . Will keep trying.