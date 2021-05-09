Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: but don’t know how bringing it to mobile works out.

It has nothing to do with mobile.

I don’t have your font on my desktop. No one probably does. You are the only one who sees it because you have downloaded that font to your desktop. There are only half a dozen common fonts available on people’s system which is why you specify the fonts in a font-stack to cater as best you can.

@TechnoBear was suggesting that you link to a google font that is close to what you want and then everyone will have that font as it gets downloaded (albeit that it will slow down the page as they have to load the font-file which is quite large).

People can only see what fonts are on their own system unless you use @font-face to download a custom font.