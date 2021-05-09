Mobile blog

@PaulOB I’ve made changes since that post, so it’s a lot better. Yes, I can see now that it gets scrunched at around 400px. I will try to add that and see if it helps.

This is 400px now.

In case that got reset on load…

400px screen size
400px screen size

That’s the demo from your 3col practice thread? I wasn’t looking at that one.

This thread is about your real page.

Yeah it is from that. Ok sorry, I didn’t realize you weren’t looking at that one.

Still having problems with the alarm icon. I don’t know what keeps making it go to the left without me doing anything.

/*-------------------------
The Alarm
--------------------------*/
#clock .alarm {
  width: 1em;
  height: 1em;
  bottom: 1.25em;
  position: absolute;
  opacity: 0.2;
  right:16.2em;
}

#clock .alarm.active {
  opacity: 1;
}

image

The clock is about 16em wide so 16 em from the right will put it on the left exactly where it is! You should use right:0 if you want it on the right,

Not sure where on the right you want it though as there’s not much room on the right.

Ok. Well I want it centered between the edge of the clock and the first digit. If that’s easy for you to picture. But I will try right: 0.

Where I marked it…

3a09656840878e4eb7030345a6d60ea7d86a6785

Edit : Tried this instead


padding:0.5em;
Why didn’t you just use the correct co-ordinates instead because that’s what actually places it.:slight_smile:

   left: .5em;
   bottom: 1.75em;

#clock .alarm {
    width: 1em;
    height: 1em;
    position: absolute;
    opacity: 0.2;
    left: .5em;
   bottom: 1.75em;
}

No need to bring padding into the mix.

@PaulOB cool I will try that and will let you know how goes :slight_smile:

Ok replaced that. Seems good now. I’m on another PC, so can’t tell if it’s the same. I do have Firefox on it though.

What’s best way to get rid of this big gap that’s happening between the lines of the navigation?

Screenshot_20210506-170424
Screenshot_20210506-170424

That gap is the margins you set on the <li>

line 1793 in your css

li {
  /* These are the individual list items--the years, the months, the links. We want them to have some space between them to look nicer, and we can do that using margin. */
  margin-top: 10px;
  margin-bottom: 10px;
}
@Ray.H that’s the CSS to my blog archive. Read the comment out, you’ll see. I’m talking about the navbar.

Your navbar also has list items in it and that selector is targeting ALL of them on the page.

Remove the margins in your inspector tools and you will see the proof is in the pudding.

Clipboard01
Clipboard01

@Ray.H ok I’ll take a look at it in the morning. Thanks :slight_smile:

@Ray.H hi. I see what you’re saying now. If I remove those properties then the blog archive will be affected, but I can find another way to fix that up.

Done. Nevermind what I said, I was confused for some reason. It’s all good now. Thanks again.

Is it possible to get the fonts to look like the way they are on my live page, for mobile as well? I want them to look like this

blog_header fonts

But they aren’t changing to that, as I do add the CSS to the media query (768px). Maybe it’s the way it is.

The text will only display in Streetscript Redux if that font is installed on the device you’re viewing on, which is most cases is unlikely. I don’t see that font at any screen size, because I don’t have the font on my system.

header-font
header-font

There are ways to add custom fonts to a site, but for Tumblr I think you would need to use one which is hosted online, such as Google fonts.