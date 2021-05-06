Mobile blog

Nvm, got it. Thanks again
@PaulOB . Sorry if I’m sharing this in the wrong thread, but found this yesterday, and read through it last night.
I thought it was helpful. Er, well that seems to be part of it. I enjoyed reading through it though
Why am I not seeing the font Fertigo Pro on this? It’s on all my other pages on the nav, but this one, strangely.
My two problems now are the nav being scrunched at the 768px screen resize point, and the above issue I shared about earlier.
Update : Also having problem with the clock alarm icon. It keeps moving itself. I tried various properties to keep it centered, yet it keeps moving itself over to the left. I don’t understand.
Ok I figured out the font issue, weirdly. I just added a
font-family to this
.nav a {
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
font-weight: 900;
transition-duration: 0.3s;
transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
text-decoration: none;
}
But my other pages never needed such thing, so wondering why this one did.
The nav doesn’t get scrunched up until about 400px if I’m looking at the same thing?
If so you could apply some padding to create extra spacing.
e.g.
.nav a{padding:0 .5rem}
@PaulOB I’ve made changes since that post, so it’s a lot better. Yes, I can see now that it gets scrunched at around 400px. I will try to add that and see if it helps.
That’s the demo from your 3col practice thread? I wasn’t looking at that one.
This thread is about your real page.
Yeah it is from that. Ok sorry, I didn’t realize you weren’t looking at that one.
Still having problems with the alarm icon. I don’t know what keeps making it go to the left without me doing anything.
/*-------------------------
The Alarm
--------------------------*/
#clock .alarm {
width: 1em;
height: 1em;
bottom: 1.25em;
position: absolute;
opacity: 0.2;
right:16.2em;
}
#clock .alarm.active {
opacity: 1;
}
The clock is about 16em wide so 16 em from the right will put it on the left exactly where it is! You should use right:0 if you want it on the right,
Not sure where on the right you want it though as there’s not much room on the right.
Ok. Well I want it centered between the edge of the clock and the first digit. If that’s easy for you to picture. But I will try right: 0.
Where I marked it…
Edit : Tried this instead
padding:0.5em;
Why didn’t you just use the correct co-ordinates instead because that’s what actually places it.
left: .5em;
bottom: 1.75em;
#clock .alarm {
width: 1em;
height: 1em;
position: absolute;
opacity: 0.2;
left: .5em;
bottom: 1.75em;
}
No need to bring padding into the mix.
@PaulOB cool I will try that and will let you know how goes
Ok replaced that. Seems good now. I’m on another PC, so can’t tell if it’s the same. I do have Firefox on it though.
That gap is the margins you set on the
<li>
line 1793 in your css
li {
/* These are the individual list items--the years, the months, the links. We want them to have some space between them to look nicer, and we can do that using margin. */
margin-top: 10px;
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
@Ray.H that’s the CSS to my blog archive. Read the comment out, you’ll see. I’m talking about the navbar.