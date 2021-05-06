Mobile blog

HTML & CSS
#231

Nvm, got it. Thanks again :+1:

#232

@PaulOB . Sorry if I’m sharing this in the wrong thread, but found this yesterday, and read through it last night.

I thought it was helpful. Er, well that seems to be part of it. I enjoyed reading through it though :slight_smile:

#233

Why am I not seeing the font Fertigo Pro on this? It’s on all my other pages on the nav, but this one, strangely.

3 col practice
#234

My two problems now are the nav being scrunched at the 768px screen resize point, and the above issue I shared about earlier.

Update : Also having problem with the clock alarm icon. It keeps moving itself. I tried various properties to keep it centered, yet it keeps moving itself over to the left. I don’t understand.

#235

Ok I figured out the font issue, weirdly. I just added a font-family to this

.nav a {
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}

But my other pages never needed such thing, so wondering why this one did.

#236

The nav doesn’t get scrunched up until about 400px if I’m looking at the same thing?

If so you could apply some padding to create extra spacing.

e.g.

.nav a{padding:0 .5rem}

#237

@PaulOB I’ve made changes since that post, so it’s a lot better. Yes, I can see now that it gets scrunched at around 400px. I will try to add that and see if it helps.

#238

This is 400px now.

In case that got reset on load…

400px screen size
400px screen size1820×915 316 KB

#239

That’s the demo from your 3col practice thread? I wasn’t looking at that one.

This thread is about your real page.

#240

Yeah it is from that. Ok sorry, I didn’t realize you weren’t looking at that one.

#241

Still having problems with the alarm icon. I don’t know what keeps making it go to the left without me doing anything.

/*-------------------------
The Alarm
--------------------------*/
#clock .alarm {
  width: 1em;
  height: 1em;
  bottom: 1.25em;
  position: absolute;
  opacity: 0.2;
  right:16.2em;
}

#clock .alarm.active {
  opacity: 1;
}

image

#242

The clock is about 16em wide so 16 em from the right will put it on the left exactly where it is! You should use right:0 if you want it on the right,

Not sure where on the right you want it though as there’s not much room on the right.

#243

Ok. Well I want it centered between the edge of the clock and the first digit. If that’s easy for you to picture. But I will try right: 0.

#244

Where I marked it…

3a09656840878e4eb7030345a6d60ea7d86a6785

Edit : Tried this instead


padding:0.5em;
#245

Why didn’t you just use the correct co-ordinates instead because that’s what actually places it.:slight_smile:

   left: .5em;
   bottom: 1.75em;

#clock .alarm {
    width: 1em;
    height: 1em;
    position: absolute;
    opacity: 0.2;
    left: .5em;
   bottom: 1.75em;
}

No need to bring padding into the mix.

#246

@PaulOB cool I will try that and will let you know how goes :slight_smile:

#247

Ok replaced that. Seems good now. I’m on another PC, so can’t tell if it’s the same. I do have Firefox on it though.

#248

What’s best way to get rid of this big gap that’s happening between the lines of the navigation?

Screenshot_20210506-170424
Screenshot_20210506-1704241080×1920 286 KB

#249

That gap is the margins you set on the <li>

line 1793 in your css

li {
  /* These are the individual list items--the years, the months, the links. We want them to have some space between them to look nicer, and we can do that using margin. */
  margin-top: 10px;
  margin-bottom: 10px;
}
#250

@Ray.H that’s the CSS to my blog archive. Read the comment out, you’ll see. I’m talking about the navbar.