Mobile blog

#228

I’m giving up. It helped, but just a lil bit. Want it to narrow further, but seems it can’t. Tho there’s still a lot of room as I can see. I just want it like my previous screen shot.

#229

You have stuff in the left column that is about 300px wide and you have given the quoteouterwrap some large side margins so that is as small as it can get.

Try something like this;

.columns > .main-column{
flex:1 0 50%;
}
.columns > .sidebar2{
flex:auto;
}
#quoteouterwrap {margin:2em auto 0;display:flex;}
#230

Thanks @PaulOB, will give it a try :slight_smile: . . So just add this to the other .column and .columns CSS I already have, or replace it with

.columns > * {
  flex:1 0 0;
}
#231

Nvm, got it. Thanks again :+1:

#232

@PaulOB . Sorry if I’m sharing this in the wrong thread, but found this yesterday, and read through it last night.

I thought it was helpful. Er, well that seems to be part of it. I enjoyed reading through it though :slight_smile:

#233

Why am I not seeing the font Fertigo Pro on this? It’s on all my other pages on the nav, but this one, strangely.

3 col practice
#234

My two problems now are the nav being scrunched at the 768px screen resize point, and the above issue I shared about earlier.

Update : Also having problem with the clock alarm icon. It keeps moving itself. I tried various properties to keep it centered, yet it keeps moving itself over to the left. I don’t understand.

#235

Ok I figured out the font issue, weirdly. I just added a font-family to this

.nav a {
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}

But my other pages never needed such thing, so wondering why this one did.

#236

The nav doesn’t get scrunched up until about 400px if I’m looking at the same thing?

If so you could apply some padding to create extra spacing.

e.g.

.nav a{padding:0 .5rem}

#237

@PaulOB I’ve made changes since that post, so it’s a lot better. Yes, I can see now that it gets scrunched at around 400px. I will try to add that and see if it helps.

#238

This is 400px now.

In case that got reset on load…

400px screen size
400px screen size1820×915 316 KB

#239

That’s the demo from your 3col practice thread? I wasn’t looking at that one.

This thread is about your real page.

#240

Yeah it is from that. Ok sorry, I didn’t realize you weren’t looking at that one.

#241

Still having problems with the alarm icon. I don’t know what keeps making it go to the left without me doing anything.

/*-------------------------
The Alarm
--------------------------*/
#clock .alarm {
  width: 1em;
  height: 1em;
  bottom: 1.25em;
  position: absolute;
  opacity: 0.2;
  right:16.2em;
}

#clock .alarm.active {
  opacity: 1;
}

#242

The clock is about 16em wide so 16 em from the right will put it on the left exactly where it is! You should use right:0 if you want it on the right,

Not sure where on the right you want it though as there’s not much room on the right.

#243

Ok. Well I want it centered between the edge of the clock and the first digit. If that’s easy for you to picture. But I will try right: 0.

#244

Where I marked it…

3a09656840878e4eb7030345a6d60ea7d86a6785

Edit : Tried this instead


padding:0.5em;
#245

Why didn’t you just use the correct co-ordinates instead because that’s what actually places it.:slight_smile:

   left: .5em;
   bottom: 1.75em;

#clock .alarm {
    width: 1em;
    height: 1em;
    position: absolute;
    opacity: 0.2;
    left: .5em;
   bottom: 1.75em;
}

No need to bring padding into the mix.

#246

@PaulOB cool I will try that and will let you know how goes :slight_smile:

#247

Ok replaced that. Seems good now. I’m on another PC, so can’t tell if it’s the same. I do have Firefox on it though.