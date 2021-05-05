Mobile blog

#221

Well that didn’t go.

#222

At a guess it looks like you have an extra closing tag after #entries.

   </div><!-- this closing tag is to be deleted -->
        <div class="flex-container">

You will need to address the default top margin on the h2 you added otherwise it won’t align at the top

#223

Ok thank you. Will look into that and the h2.

@PaulOB you mean the default margin to Blog Archive header? Assuming so, as it sits lower than Followers header.

#224

Ok done. The width of the column is still not changed. Unless it’s as is now.

#225

Haven’t yet figured what’s causing that width. Tried eliminating all but the calendar-wrapper and its elements in this column, but no help. Whatever it is, it’s stretched out the clock too. I don’t want this.

#226

Ok. Scratch all that. I’ve just figured it out, I think. I added


.sidebar1 {
  padding: 0;
  max-width:25%;
}

Then adjusted the padding/margin to


#widgetscontainer {
  display:flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  background:none;
  padding: 1em 0;
  margin: 1em 0.2em;
}
#227

This seems better

.column:first-child {
  padding:0;
}
#228

I’m giving up. It helped, but just a lil bit. Want it to narrow further, but seems it can’t. Tho there’s still a lot of room as I can see. I just want it like my previous screen shot.

#229

You have stuff in the left column that is about 300px wide and you have given the quoteouterwrap some large side margins so that is as small as it can get.

Try something like this;

.columns > .main-column{
flex:1 0 50%;
}
.columns > .sidebar2{
flex:auto;
}
#quoteouterwrap {margin:2em auto 0;display:flex;}
#230

Thanks @PaulOB, will give it a try :slight_smile: . . So just add this to the other .column and .columns CSS I already have, or replace it with

.columns > * {
  flex:1 0 0;
}
#231

Nvm, got it. Thanks again :+1:

#232

@PaulOB . Sorry if I’m sharing this in the wrong thread, but found this yesterday, and read through it last night.

I thought it was helpful. Er, well that seems to be part of it. I enjoyed reading through it though :slight_smile:

#233

Why am I not seeing the font Fertigo Pro on this? It’s on all my other pages on the nav, but this one, strangely.

3 col practice
#234

My two problems now are the nav being scrunched at the 768px screen resize point, and the above issue I shared about earlier.

Update : Also having problem with the clock alarm icon. It keeps moving itself. I tried various properties to keep it centered, yet it keeps moving itself over to the left. I don’t understand.

#235

Ok I figured out the font issue, weirdly. I just added a font-family to this

.nav a {
  font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
  color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
  font-weight: 900;
  transition-duration: 0.3s;
  transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
  text-decoration: none;
}

But my other pages never needed such thing, so wondering why this one did.

#236

The nav doesn’t get scrunched up until about 400px if I’m looking at the same thing?

If so you could apply some padding to create extra spacing.

e.g.

.nav a{padding:0 .5rem}

#237

@PaulOB I’ve made changes since that post, so it’s a lot better. Yes, I can see now that it gets scrunched at around 400px. I will try to add that and see if it helps.

#238

This is 400px now.

In case that got reset on load…

400px screen size
400px screen size1820×915 316 KB

#239

That’s the demo from your 3col practice thread? I wasn’t looking at that one.

This thread is about your real page.

#240

Yeah it is from that. Ok sorry, I didn’t realize you weren’t looking at that one.