Mobile blog

Well that didn’t go.
At a guess it looks like you have an extra closing tag after #entries.
</div><!-- this closing tag is to be deleted -->
<div class="flex-container">
You will need to address the default top margin on the h2 you added otherwise it won’t align at the top
Ok thank you. Will look into that and the
h2.
@PaulOB you mean the default margin to Blog Archive header? Assuming so, as it sits lower than Followers header.
Ok done. The width of the column is still not changed. Unless it’s as is now.
Haven’t yet figured what’s causing that width. Tried eliminating all but the calendar-wrapper and its elements in this column, but no help. Whatever it is, it’s stretched out the clock too. I don’t want this.
Ok. Scratch all that. I’ve just figured it out, I think. I added
.sidebar1 {
padding: 0;
max-width:25%;
}
Then adjusted the padding/margin to
#widgetscontainer {
display:flex;
justify-content: space-between;
background:none;
padding: 1em 0;
margin: 1em 0.2em;
}
This seems better
.column:first-child {
padding:0;
}
I’m giving up. It helped, but just a lil bit. Want it to narrow further, but seems it can’t. Tho there’s still a lot of room as I can see. I just want it like my previous screen shot.
You have stuff in the left column that is about 300px wide and you have given the quoteouterwrap some large side margins so that is as small as it can get.
Try something like this;
.columns > .main-column{
flex:1 0 50%;
}
.columns > .sidebar2{
flex:auto;
}
#quoteouterwrap {margin:2em auto 0;display:flex;}
Thanks @PaulOB, will give it a try . . So just add this to the other
.column and
.columns CSS I already have, or replace it with
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Nvm, got it. Thanks again
@PaulOB . Sorry if I’m sharing this in the wrong thread, but found this yesterday, and read through it last night.
I thought it was helpful. Er, well that seems to be part of it. I enjoyed reading through it though
Why am I not seeing the font Fertigo Pro on this? It’s on all my other pages on the nav, but this one, strangely.
My two problems now are the nav being scrunched at the 768px screen resize point, and the above issue I shared about earlier.
Update : Also having problem with the clock alarm icon. It keeps moving itself. I tried various properties to keep it centered, yet it keeps moving itself over to the left. I don’t understand.
Ok I figured out the font issue, weirdly. I just added a
font-family to this
.nav a {
font-family: Fertigo Pro, Segoe UI, Arial, Verdana;
color: rgba(153,153,153,0.5);
font-weight: 900;
transition-duration: 0.3s;
transition-timing-function: linear, ease-in-out;
text-decoration: none;
}
But my other pages never needed such thing, so wondering why this one did.
The nav doesn’t get scrunched up until about 400px if I’m looking at the same thing?
If so you could apply some padding to create extra spacing.
e.g.
.nav a{padding:0 .5rem}
@PaulOB I’ve made changes since that post, so it’s a lot better. Yes, I can see now that it gets scrunched at around 400px. I will try to add that and see if it helps.
That’s the demo from your 3col practice thread? I wasn’t looking at that one.
This thread is about your real page.
Yeah it is from that. Ok sorry, I didn’t realize you weren’t looking at that one.