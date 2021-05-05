Mobile blog

ladans37: ladans37: Yeah wasn’t. It became like that when I removed #entries

Do you mean you removed the html for entries? I told you to remove the CSS only.

PaulOB: PaulOB: Yes remove that css as its not needed.

ladans37: ladans37: I think the end tag to this should be at the end before the closing Blog Archive html. Like this :

Yes that’s what I told you to do,