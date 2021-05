ladans37: ladans37: Do you mean to remove the #entries entirely?

Yes remove that css as its not needed.

ladans37: ladans37: Also, what does the > * mean in

The ‘>’ is a child combinator and selects only elements that are direct children of the selector to its left. It does not select grandchildren.

The asterisk is the universal selector and represents all elements. In the code snippet above it will match any element that would be in that position (whether it be a div or span or anything).