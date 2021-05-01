Mobile blog

You would be better off without it but there is no way to make that clock smaller without re-inventing the widget so you are stuck with what you have I’m afraid.
Ok. Thanks. As for other elements, I think they look fine now. I’ve fixed up the negative margins on them. Except the
.counterwrapper, which I’m not sure about changing its margins. And am still seeing left column being a bit wider than the right. It’s a lot better, but still needs work.
Been looking at my left column again, still trying to find out why it’s wider than it should be. My only guess was because of this element
When I removed it last night, nothing changed. Maybe it’s either the archive wrapper or the
flex-container to the followers. Otherwise, I don’t see anything else that may be causing it. All gaps have been resolved as far as I can tell, looking through my code.
Add justify-content:space-between here:
#widgetscontainer {
display: flex;
background: none;
padding: 0.5em 0;
justify-content: space-between;
}
Remove this rule completely:
#entries {
width: 9.625em;
height: auto;
background: none;
}
Remove the margin-left from this rule:
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 6.75em;
background: none;
align-content: flex-start;
/* margin-left: 7em; */
}
@PaulOB thanks.
Remove this rule completely:
#entries {
width: 9.625em;
height: auto;
background: none;
}
Do you mean to remove the #entries entirely? Also, what does the
> * mean in
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Went Googling for it, but couldn’t find any explanation.
Yes remove that css as its not needed.
The ‘>’ is a child combinator and selects only elements that are direct children of the selector to its left. It does not select grandchildren.
The asterisk is the universal selector and represents all elements. In the code snippet above it will match any element that would be in that position (whether it be a div or span or anything).
Ok, removed it. Still didn’t change anything. Cool, thanks for that explanation. I take my comment about it back a step; I did find where it said about using * , but did not find any example like what you have.
.columns > * {
flex:1 0 0;
}
Oh. I see why…
Need to make changes to the archive wrapper.
It wasn’t like that before. You seem to have moved that Blog Archive outside of its previous context.
The Blog Archive html needs to be inside the archiveheader div or else it becomes a flex item and you get three columns across.
If you are calling it a header then why aren’t you using a header tag of suitable rank.
Yeah wasn’t. It became like that when I removed
#entries . I will use the header tag instead.
So instead of,
.archiveheader I can do
h3.archiveheader, since I have a class name for that?
Ok I think it’s not working out because
<div class="archiveheader">Blog Archive</div>
I think the end tag to this should be at the end before the closing Blog Archive html. Like this :
<div class="blogarchivewrapper">
<h2 class="archiveheader">
Blog Archive
</h2>
</div>
Do you mean you removed the html for entries? I told you to remove the CSS only.
Yes that’s what I told you to do,
@PaulOB yes, makes sense now. Sorry for the misunderstanding on the #entries. Thought when you said completely, you meant both the CSS and HTML. My bad.
Ok I will work this out, thanks.
At a guess it looks like you have an extra closing tag after #entries.
</div><!-- this closing tag is to be deleted -->
<div class="flex-container">
You will need to address the default top margin on the h2 you added otherwise it won’t align at the top
Ok thank you. Will look into that and the
h2.
@PaulOB you mean the default margin to Blog Archive header? Assuming so, as it sits lower than Followers header.
Ok done. The width of the column is still not changed. Unless it’s as is now.
Haven’t yet figured what’s causing that width. Tried eliminating all but the calendar-wrapper and its elements in this column, but no help. Whatever it is, it’s stretched out the clock too. I don’t want this.
Ok. Scratch all that. I’ve just figured it out, I think. I added
.sidebar1 {
padding: 0;
max-width:25%;
}
Then adjusted the padding/margin to
#widgetscontainer {
display:flex;
justify-content: space-between;
background:none;
padding: 1em 0;
margin: 1em 0.2em;
}